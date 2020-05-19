Michael Jordan-autographed Suzuki GSX-R1000 Bike Rakes In $33,000 At Auction

The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing crisis in the USA has seen some stabilisation in recent weeks. At one point almost 1000 deaths were being recorded on a daily basis but things have improved off late. As of May 19, the USA has recorded more than 1.54M coronavirus cases with more than 90,000+ fatalities. US health authorities and government officials are working round the clock in order to help get these numbers down and reduce the workload on healthcare workers. The All in Challenge started by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin helped raise funds for various charitable causes in order to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe.

All in Challenge helps raise $43,000,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

The #AllinChallenge has raised over $43,000,000 to help feed those in need! That is an incredible feat that would have never been possible without all of your help! Thank you so much for your contributions and let's keep going! Go to https://t.co/rbLWbgNqX9 to donate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yJYzs2iwq5 — allinchallenge (@allinchallenge) May 18, 2020

Michael Jordan-autographed Suzuki GSX-R1000 bike rakes in $33K at auction

Sven Voth, CEO of @snipes_usa, a leading global sneaker and streetwear retailer, is sharing a treasured gift from a true legend- @suzukicycles GSX-R1000 racing motorcycle that was previously owned and autographed by Michael Jordan. #allinchallenge details: https://t.co/eAJfVEvCJJ pic.twitter.com/wMmGauePVG — allinchallenge (@allinchallenge) May 13, 2020

Michael Jordan-autographed Suzuki GSX-R1000 for a mammoth sum

Various sports personalities and Hollywood celebrities have joined in on the All In Challenge bandwagon in order to raise money for a cause that they support. Sven Voth, the CEO of Snipes USA, joined in on the auction in order to raise funds. The CEO put up a Michael Jordan-signed Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on auction and allowed participants to bid for it on Monday. The Suzuki GSX-R1000 was previously owned and used by Michael Jordan who won six NBA titles while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

The starting bid for the stunning piece of machinery was placed at $10,000 but the bidding went up to $33,000. All of the money raised through the auction will go directly to organisations such as Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Other notable personalities who helped raise money for the All In Challenge auction include Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, The Undertaker, Drake and other popular American personalities.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance viewership ratings

Michael Jordan The Last Dance viewership ratings for the final two episodes of the 10-part documentary clocked in at 5.89 million and 5.4 million viewers respectively. It officially became ESPN's most-watched documentary of all time. Fans showed tremendous love and affection towards the Bulls idol who had earlier claimed that the documentary might make him look like a horrible person.

