Michael Jordan Backs NBA COVID Rules For Players, Says 'staying Healthy Is Biggest Thing'

The new season of the NBA gets underway in a couple of days; however, some of the top players' decision against taking the COVID-19 vaccine is likely to affect them and their team, especially in the home games. The recent NBA COVID protocols suggest that Players who have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination or have refused to take one ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season will be required to follow many of the same restrictions imposed during the previous edition of the competition. However, NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordon has come out in support of NBA COVID protocols regarding players getting vaccinated.

While speaking on the Today show, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets (Michael Jordan) said that he had no concerns over the NBA COVID protocols. He said "I am in total unison with the league. And I think everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and you know, I’m a firm believer in science. I’m gonna stick with that, and hopefully, everybody abides by whatever the league sets as rules. I think once everybody buys in we’re gonna be fine."

Currently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is in the middle of the battle against taking the vaccine. While the players status regarding taking vaccines is still unknown NBA website has reported that Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash admitted that the team will be without Kyrie Irving for parts of the upcoming season. As per the report Under New York City's guidelines, players on the Knicks and Nets who are unvaccinated f are prohibited from entering their home arenas for both practices and games. Irving is now allowed to practice with the Nets after New York City determined the team's practice facility a private office building, but the seven-time All-Star is still not able to play in games at Barclays Center until he fulfils the city's vaccine requirement.

Michael Jordan said that staying healthy will be the key to winning the championship while naming defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat as title contenders. He said, "Whoever stays healthy, battle COVID-19 issues that they may have in the course of the year, it’s gonna give that team the best chance. Staying healthy is our biggest thing for us. We gotta stay healthy."

About NBA Season 2021-2022

The regular NBA Season 2021-2022 will comprise 82 games per team, will tip-off on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and conclude on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The upcoming season of the NBA marks the 75th Anniversary Season. This year's schedule will feature NBA 75 Classic Matchups which will be played to celebrate the teams, players, coaches and moments in 75 years of NBA basketball.

Image: AP