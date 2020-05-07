Michael Jordan Had Special Arrangements To Shop For Groceries To Avoid Getting Mobbed

Michael Jordan's popularity grew nearly immediately after the Chicago Bulls started playing in the NBA. While the six-time NBA champion was dominating the court, it was impossible for the Bulls star to step out of his house without getting mobbed. As Jordan became more of a global star, there emerged special Michael Jordan grocery store trips for the NBA legend to buy groceries.

According to reports, Jordan would need special Michael Jordan grocery store trips so he could avoid the mob. Many of Jordan's teammates talked to The Undefeated's Jerry Bembry about what it was like to be around Michael Jordan every day. Brad Sellers, who joined the Bulls during Jordan's third season with the Bulls, was one of the few players who witnessed Jordan's journey to becoming an NBA superstar.

Sellers had reportedly asked Jordan how he bought his groceries. As per Sellers, the first The Last Dance episode showed Jordan doing laundry and living regularly. But as his popularity rose, he could barely leave his house, which is why he asked Jordan, "How do you eat?" Jordan then told Sellers that he would call Jewel-Osco, which is a grocery chain, 15 minutes before their closing time to inform them he was coming. They would wait for him to come in and shop, and Jordan would pay them extra for staying past their work hours for hi. Sellers added that back then, Jordan was not making $30 million per year, but less than a million was still a lot of money and he always made sure he took care of people.

