Michael Jordan Joins DraftKing As A New Advisor, Company Shares Increase By 4%

DraftKings, a sports betting company, saw a 4% rise in their shares after announcing Michael Jordan will be joining their company as a co-owner and advisor. As per reports, the NBA legend will become a part of the company in exchange for some "guidance and strategic advice" to the company's board of directors. However, the Boston-based betting company did not reveal the percentage of Jordan's ownership stake.

DraftKings shares: Michael Jordan now co-owns betting company

On Wednesday, the DraftKings' shares increased by 8%. The company went public in April. As Jordan currently owns the majority stake in the NBA team Charlotte Hornets, the league had to approve the deal. An NBA spokesperson released a statement about the Michael Jordan-DraftKings deal, stating that they have "permitted" the six-time NBA champion to be involved with a betting company. “NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest."

As per multiple reports, Jordan's new deal is unlikely to affect the Hornets' business in any way, including their NBA games. A year ago, the NBA agreed to make DraftKing their official sports-betting partner. However, the league is also partnered with groups like FanDuel, who are DraftKings' business rivals. In 2018, the NBA teamed up with MGM Resorts International, which provides official data to casinos for determining the outcome of bets. These rules are also different from those for the Golden Nugget casinos, which is owned by Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. They are permitted to accept NBA wagers in Nevada, New Jersey and Mississippi, but cannot bet on Rockets game.

Jordan, on the other hand, is known for some gambling controversies. During the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals vs the New York Knicks, Jordan travelled to Atlantic City. The trip was covered in Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance. According to the statement by DraftKings, Jordan will “provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.”

Michael Jordan net worth

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan's net worth is $2.1 billion. He earned $90 million during his career but made $1.8 billion from all his corporate partners, pre-tax. In 2010, the five-time NBA MVP bought the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, which was then valued at $175 million. In 2019, he sold a minority stake of the team, which was $1.5 billion. His Nike brand, Air Jordan, is also his major source of income. Along with Nike, Jordan has ties with Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck.

