Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant's Final One-on-one Was A "moment In Sports", Says John Cusack

Michael Jordan dominated the NBA in the 90s, while Kobe Bryant turned Los Angeles Lakers into a dynasty in the 2000s. While the NBA greats played together for a few years, Jordan was still dominating when Bryant was drafted in 1996. However, Jordan was with the Washington Wizards towards the end of his career, while Bryant led the Lakers to a three-peat at the time. In a way, Jordan passed the mantle to Bryant as he retired for the last time in 2003.

Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant combined net worth, NBA career earnings: MJ and Kobe

Actor John Cusack reveals MJ and Kobe's interaction during their last game together

During a recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', @johncusack spoke about the night he was courtside to witness an iconic exchange between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.



So I went ahead and put this edit together... pic.twitter.com/tTlXMpyhCX — Adam H💀wes (@Howsito) October 18, 2020

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor-producer John Cusack spoke about how he witnessed the famous 2003 moment from his courtside seat. Over the years, Cusack – who was born in Chicago – developed a friendship with Jordan, and made it to many games after the six-time NBA champion returned to play in 2001. He was present at the Lakers-Wizards game at the Staples Center, which was the final MJ vs Kobe matchup.

Also read | Kobe Bryant finished filming for 'The Last Dance' a week before his death: Kobe Bryant death

Cusack sat courtside, witnessing what he called "the moment in sports". The 54-year-old actor explained that everyone at the game was waiting for them to go one-on-one. "So Kobe got the ball, he cleared everybody out, and everybody started to bristle up with anticipation that it was gonna be Kobe against Michael." Cusack revealed how Jordan then stepped in front of Bryant, taking charge.

Also read | Michael Jordan jokes at Kobe Bryant's funeral, netizens recall 'crying' meme: Kobe Bryant death

He detailed how Jordan went down, while Bryant looked at him. "Well everybody in the f****** building knew you weren't gonna pass," Jordan told Bryant before the duo started laughing after a small pause. The Serendipity actor explained how seeing both of them felt like they were "passing the torch, you know, one great to another," adding that it was amazing that he was there.

Also read | Kobe Bryant recalls how Michael Jordan schooled him, the first time they met on court: MJ and Kobe Bryant

While Jordan and Bryant belong to different NBA eras, both shared a close bond, even after retirement. Jordan remained one of Bryant's closest friends and was one of the few people who spoke at Bryant's memorial at Staples Center. “What Kobe Bryant was to me was the inspiration that someone truly cared about the way either I played the game or the way that he wanted to play the game,” Jordan said. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

(Image credits: NBA All-Star Twitter)