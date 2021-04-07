Michael Jordan Played Against Men, LeBron Vs Kids: Sam Perkins EXCLUSIVE Interview

Back in the 90s, the NBA operated a little (read: vastly) different than it does today. While the era is bound to change with time, the positions and the game in itself has morphed into something else entirely. And with those changes comes the NBA GOAT debate, revolving mainly around two of the greatest players to ever play in the league – LeBron James and Michael Jordan. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, retired NBA star, NCAA champion and 1984 Olympics Gold medalist Sam Perkins gave his verdict on the never-ending debate, today's game and the current NBA season.

Sam Perkins interview: NBA icon chooses former college teammate Michael Jordan as his NBA GOAT

Minutes before interacting with children for the RF Jr NBA programme, Sam Perkins chose Michael Jordan as his NBA GOAT. Emphasising on how them playing in the same era does not affect his decision, Perkins dives straight into how Jordan played, highlighting him winning all the titles while with the Chicago Bulls:

"They always have this debate in barbershops, and meets and zoom calls for the past year. From what I understand, there are so many people to consider, Bill Rusell, Oscar Robinson. But you are only concerned about two players, LeBron or Michael Jordan. And I'll tell you my version. I do enjoy watching LeBron play, but I gotta give it to Jordan. Not because I played in his era or anything. It's just the fact that Jordan has accomplished a great deal, and the manner he did it (in)".

Perkins then explains his choice further, adding that Jordan did what he did while staying with one team, exactly how he wanted to do it. Belatedly, he mentions that he does not fault James for "going team to team chasing the ring". For Perkins, however, Jordan's toughness earns him the GOAT title.

"I always say that Michael played against men, grown men, and LeBron played with guys second, third year out of college".

Perkins, who played and won NCAA Championships with Jordan, compares the student-athlete he played with and the NBA superstar he played against. "Michael was a guy who was very talented, and he was just scratching the surface (in college). And there's a big difference because as he got to the NBA he gained a lot more confidence in his game".

The 59-year-old detailed the comparison, speaking of Jordan in college as a team player: "I think coach kinda instilled in him how to play together even though he showed sides of being a one-on-one person. He could have done anything he wanted in college".

Sam Perkins Michael Jordan on the Sports Illustrated magazine

However, as they went and played on a professional level, Michael Jordan elevated himself and his game to a level no one expected him to. "He took the NBA by surprise, he took you by surprise. All those things came together for him in the rookie year. Chicago fit his game better than any other team he might have been drafted to," said Perkins, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks one pick after Jordan.

Sam Perkins NBA career

Playing centre during his time in the NBA, Perkins spent his initial time in Dallas before playing for Los Angeles, Seattle and Indiana. He averaged 11.9 points and 6 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the field.

Sam Perkins Olympics 1984

Perkins also spoke about the current Dallas Mavericks, who he says are "blessed" with a young man called Luka Doncic. That being said, he agreed that Doncic alone cannot lead the Mavs to another championship. Doncic, as per Perkins, does not have enough support: "He has good players around him, but he does not have the team like LeBron has or Clippers have or Denver has".

Doncic has to run the offense "day in and day out", something which eventually costs the team in the playoffs. "If you stop one guy, you pretty much stop the offense. Everybody has to make up for that and I don't think the Mavericks are equipped to take handle of what he does during the playoffs," Perkins explains.

Speaking of the teams who could win the title, Perkins spoke of the Brooklyn Nets. However, while they remain favourites, Perkins pointed to the constant injuries – something which also played into the NBA MVP race. While Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and James were among those being considered, their prolonged injuries have shifted the spotlight to other players like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic (the current fan favourite).

Perkins spoke about Curry's game this season, carrying the Golden State Warriors without Klay Thompson. "Embiid or Curry," Perkins said, adding that it depends on what Golden State does. It would also depend on Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, who had Embiid as their centrepiece while chasing the title.

The Nets, though, are "interesting" to Perkins: "They seem to win games and acquire players overnight. It seems like they have an All-Star lineup". He discussed James Harden's role with the team, which has changed since the time he was with the Houston Rockets. Still, he believes the team cannot go without injuries for over a week.

Speaking of their competition, he thinks the Milwaukee Bucks could give them trouble, but no one can match Kevin Durant and Harden and Kyrie Irving. "They seem destined to go through the East," Perkins states, believing that it might depend on who they meet in the West. "They gonna have a battle on their hands when time comes".

Soon after, Perkins interacted with hundreds of Indian kids, many harbouring a basketball dream to play in the NBA. The RF Jr NBA programme has reached millions of kids over the past few years, helping them grow and inch closer to their ultimate dream.

