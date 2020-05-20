Michael Jordan Portrait Created With 5.3k Dice Is A Fine Piece Of Art By Barbara Helman

Quick links:
Instagram artist Barbara Lynn Helman made an oil and dice Michael Jordan portrait with 5,300 dice after Michael Jordan's The Last Dance aired its last two episodes this week. Helman shared with her followers that this was her most detailed piece so far and she only used a black and white photo for reference. She posted updates on Instagram, sharing a video of the complete Michael Jordan portrait.
Helman last created a Kobe Bryant portrait after the tragic death of the late NBA legend in January. She donated part of the proceeds to Kobe Bryant's charity.
The beginning editions of my “Legends Series” #23 #24 ❤️💜 Time to separate these two and make room for my next piece. Ehh...on second thought I’ll just find a new table. Thank you friends for your incredible love & motivation - the real MVPs right there. 🙏 Please stay tuned, I can’t wait to finish my next! 🎲 #michaeljordan #kobebryant
In her latest Instagram post, Helman shared that she will be starting a new 'Legends Series' after her two Jordan and Bryant portraits. She first made a dice portrait of Kylo and rapper Tupac Shakur, who is also known as Makaveli. Her artwork is featured by ESPN SportsCenter, USA Today, MSN & Source Magazine.