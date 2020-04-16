Michael Jordan Trash-talked Dominique Wilkins By Going To The Hawks Locker Room In 1987

NBA legend Michael Jordan was said to be trash-talking even before he won his first NBA title in 1991. In a recent report by The Athletic, various players including Jordan's rival Dominique Wilkins recounted their first meeting with the six-time NBA champion. Dominique Wilkins recalled a story where Michael Jordan warns Hawks before their game in 1987.

Michael Jordan warns Hawks: In 1987, Michael Jordan talks big before their game in Chicago

Towards the end of his third season in 1987, Dominique Wilkins talked about how Michael Jordan warned Hawks before the Hawks vs Bulls game in April. As per Dominique Wilkins, Jordan walked right past him and entered their locker room. He then walked past Kevin Willis, before tapping Randy Wittman on the leg. He told them to lace up their shoes as it was going to be a long night. That game, Jordan scored 61 points for his team.

That night, Jordan also tied his career-high on 22-of-38 shooting, of which 17-of-21 were from the free-throw line with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Though it was one of Jordan's best performances that season, Jordan won his first NBA championship four years later in 1991. The next season, however, Jordan defeated Wilkins in the 1988 Dunk Contest, which is considered one of the most iconic dunk contests in NBA history.

Jordan won six NBA championships for the Bulls before he retired in 2003. Jordan's ten-part docu-series The Last Dance, which focuses on the Bulls 1997-98 season, is to be released in April. The documentary will also have interviews from various people like former US President Barack Obama, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Steve Kerr. In a recent interview, Jordan stated that he feels people might think he is a horrible guy after watching the documentary as he was often hard on his teammates.

