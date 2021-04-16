Last Updated:

Michael Jordan Will Present Kobe Bryant In The 2020 Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Fans Rejoice

At the upcoming Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony on May 15, Michael Jordan will be the one presenting late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan

Last year, names were announced for the 2020 NBA Hall of Fame ceremony, which was unfortunately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the league has finally given fans a date and more details about the ceremony. What has most NBA fans most excited is Kobe Bryant's induction into the Hall of Fame, which will be done by none other than Michael Jordan. 

2020 Hall of Fame ceremony schedule: When is 2020 NBA Hall of Fame ceremony?

This week, the list of presenters for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony were announced. As per the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony schedule, current Hall of Famers will be presenting at the Enshrinement Ceremony, which will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, May 15. As per reports, over 50 Hall of Famers will be attending the ceremony (including the presenters). 

This time, FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, late Los Angeles Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich are the list of inductees this year. 

According to reports, the inductees of this class were asked to select earlier Hall of Famers to accompany and present them during the ceremony. The decision is only made by the future Hall of Famer, or their family member. In this case, the Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame presenter will be Michael Jordan.

Presenters for the ceremony

  • Baumann, presented by Russ Granik and Vlade Divac
  • Bryant, presented by Michael Jordan
  • Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley
  • Duncan, presented by David Robinson
  • Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas
  • Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan
  • Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw
  • Sutton, presented by John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief
  • Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon

Kobe Bryant hall of fame

Since the NBA icon's untimely and tragic death on January 26, 2020, fans have eagerly awaited the Hall of Fame ceremony to witness the Lakers icon being honoured. As the details for the upcoming ceremony were announced, fans were glad to see Jordan was going to be the one presenting Bryant. 

The Chicago Bulls legend, inducted in 2009, was a close friend of Bryant's. At his memorial at the Staples Center, Jordan delivered a heartfelt 11 minutes speech, explaining how the five-time NBA champion was a little brother to him. Jordan will also present Baylor women’s basketball coach Mulkey.

