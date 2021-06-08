Michael Phelps Shows Up To Watch Suns Take Game 1 As Star Olympian Greets Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have started their Western Conference Round 2 series on a high note, securing a 122-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets. While no first game can set the mood for a series, the Suns might have an advantage over Denver – playing without Jamal Murray and Will Barton. Playing their first playoffs in a decade, the Suns are determined to at least make the Conference Finals.

Michael Phelps attends the Nuggets vs Suns Game 1, hugs Chris Paul at courtside

Twenty-eight-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps was among those who attended the Suns-Nuggets semifinals Game 1 on Monday (Tuesday IST). The swimmer was at courtside and was captured while embracing Chris Paul during the game. The Suns shared a clip on social media, which fans loved.

Phelps works at for ASU — Ariel Leyva (@arielleyvacoker) June 8, 2021

He lives here and works for ASU — Ariel Leyva (@arielleyvacoker) June 8, 2021

Michael help rally the Ravens baby. Lets go!!! — Suns (5-2) (@Dobbs_24) June 8, 2021

Paul, who gave everyone a scare after an initial grimace, finished the game with 21 points, 11 assists. "It was fun to get out there and be involved," Paul said. "That last series – that was tough – but I'm glad to be back helping the team".

Mikal Bridges scored team-high 23 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field, and 4-for-8 from the three-point range. Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds. While the Suns trailed in the first half, they managed to get a lead by the time the third period came to an end. "We felt that energy," Booker said about Paul. "We felt the passion. He just made plays".

"We did some good things but obviously we were unable to sustain it for 48 minutes," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "We all collectively have to better, a lot more physical, a lot more disciplined if we want to win in Game 2". Nikola Jokic led the team with 22 points, but failed to take control after halftime. Aaron Gordon had 18 points, while Michael Porter Jr added 15 points.

"When things aren't going our way, we need to be more decisive," Jokic said. "We need to know what we are doing as a group".

NBA playoffs 2021 Western Conference semis picture

While the Suns and Nuggets have wrapped up their first game, the Los Angeles Clippers will be facing the Utah Jazz for their semifinals series. The Clippers – who seemed to have avoided a defeat against the Dallas Mavericks – are on a redemption path, looking to make it to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. If the Nuggets win, it will a repeat for the 2020 Round 2 between the Clippers-Nuggets, only with higher stakes. The Utah Jazz have been leading the NBA this regular season and might have a tougher challenge vs the Clippers after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1.

(Image credits: Phoenix Suns Instagram)