Michael Porter Jr Believes COVID-19 Is Being Used For Population Control, Draws Criticism

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr has courted controversy by suggesting that there is an agenda behind the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has affected countries all over the globe, with total lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus. The 2019-20 NBA season was also affected by the pandemic and will return this weekend after a three-month lockdown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World, Florida. Michael Porter Jr and the Denver Nuggets are among the 22 teams participating in the NBA restart and are in serious contention to seal a playoffs berth.

Michael Porter Jr Snapchat: Nuggets star believes in 'COVID-19 agenda', claims pandemic is 'overblown'

Conspiracy theories have been rife on Instagram since the coronavirus pandemic started spreading and Michael Porter Jr joined in on the COVID-19 agenda theories by suggesting that it is being used to "control" people and is "being overblown". Speaking in a video on Snapchat, the 22-year-old spoke about the COVID-19 agenda after being posed a question by a fan during a live Q&A session while killing time in the NBA bubble in Florida. The Nuggets star said that he believes "the COVID-19 agenda is being used for population control" just in terms of being able to control the masses of people.

While COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill, Michael Porter Jr said that he is unsure of what will happen when a vaccine comes out. The 22-year-old said that he has never been vaccinated in his life and believes it would be crazy to get vaccinated to travel around the globe. Michael Porter Jr further added that he definitely believes that the COVID-19 agenda is part of something bigger. The Nuggets star said that all one can do right now is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved. He said that while the COVID-19 crisis is as serious as it gets, it is being "overblown".

While Michael Porter Jr claimed that he never got vaccinated in his life, according to USA Today, the 22-year-old attended the University of Missouri, which requires students to get vaccinated for measles (rubeola), mumps and rubella. Students failing to get a vaccination are not allowed to register or pre-register for their second semester at the university. Michael Porter Jr was the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 minutes per game this season. He has appeared in 48 games, after missing all of 2018-19 due to injury.

(Image Courtesy: Michael Porter Jr Instagram)