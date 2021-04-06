Michael Rapaport Barstool Drama Recalled By Actor After Kevin Durant Incident Blows Up

The Kevin Durant Rapaport drama has been going on for some time now. Rapaport initially posted messages on Twitter, where the Brooklyn Nets superstar is seen using homophobic slurs. Later, the NBA fined Durant for the language he used, for which the two-time NBA champion apologized for. Now, Rapaport sheds light on his side of things, explaining his side of the whole ordeal.

What is Michael Rapaport latest comment on Kevin Durant?

The whole Rapaport-Durant controversy has stretched on for long enough, or so the actor thinks. “I feel bad about it,” Rapaport said last week after the Nets icon was fined $50,000 by the league. "I feel bad about my involvement in the situation. I feel bad that it’s gotten this far. I met him one time. It was cool, cordial. I’m a fan. I met him as a fan".

However, Rapaport's tweet exposing the messages were a stark contrast to his words of regret. While Durant's messages even included physical threats, the 51-year-old agreed the whole situation got way more attention than he thought it would. Not only did he shared it on his popular Twitter account, he also discussed it on ESPN radio.

“The funny thing is he actually had reached out to me about doing something that I call on social media ‘The Shame Game’ — putting people who talk s*** on social media on blast,” he said on the Kevin Durant Rapaport controversy. "That was actually the way we met". He added that he has posted messages before, the messages being with Durant have only caused him more hate.

“That’s not locker-room talk,” was the Michael Rapaport latest comment. “Those are threats that were made over and over and over. It’s been going on for months". He explained that Durant messaged on a bad day, and that the thing was "blown out of proportion". "I don’t premeditate or contrive my behaviour or my rants on social media. They come from the gut".

What did Kevin Durant say to Michael Rapaport?

As per reports, Durant was fined $50,000 for his use of "offensive and derogatory language on social media". NBA's statement released on Friday. The two-time NBA champion accepted that the use of a homophobic slur was unacceptable, and he even offered up a proper apology.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Durant apologized properly, not wanting people to see the language he used. "I'm sorry that people have seen the language I used. That's not what I want people to see or hear from me," he said. When addressing the situation on Twitter, Durant had claimed that he and Rapaport had said worse things, but this seems to have upset him.

Michael Rapaport Barstool Drama

In 2017, Rapaport signed with Barstool. Later, Michael alleged that months into their contract, the company had a "coordinated assault" to get out of the deal they had. This March, Rapaport lost the court case filed, where he stated that he was fired under unfair grounds. The Michael Rapaport Barstrool drama also got as much newspaper coverage as much as the 'What did Kevin Durant say to Michael Rapaport?' story.

(Image credits: Michael Rapaport Instagram, AP)