Micheal Jordan's Nike Air Ships From 1984 Sell For Mammoth INR 11 Crore In Auction

National Basketball Academy (NBA) legend Michael Jordan is one of the most famous athletes when it comes to the game of basketball. Recently, an auction house Christie sold one of Jordan’s match-worn sneakers during an NBA game in 1984, has fetched a mammoth amount of money. The Nike Air Ships from 1984 were sold at INR 11 crore (USD 1,472,000). The insane amount of money fetched by the sneakers has broken the previous record held after the sale of a pair of Nike Air Jordans, which was sold for USD 615,000 in August 2020, by the same auction house in Las Vegas.

Nike Air Ships from 1984 makes an auction record

As per Sotheby’s, the sneakers fetched the maximum amount of money at the auction. In their tweet, Sotheby’s said that Jordan wore the sneakers during the 1984 regular season of NBA and was in a game-worn condition. Reportedly, the sneakers were autographed by Jordan and were gifted to a ball boy from the Denver Nuggets, Tommier Tim III during the 1984-85 NBA season.

#AuctionUpdate The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction—Michael Jordan's regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984—have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas. #SothebysxMGM pic.twitter.com/OlxvZ1ETML — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 24, 2021

Michael Jordan drafted into Chicago Bulls during 1984 NBA Drafts

The Nike Air Ship sneakers were the genesis of the partnership between Jordan and Nike. By 1984, Jordan was already a bankable star, courtesy of his stellar college basketball career, and both Jordan and Nike completed a deal by putting out Jordan’s own line of shoe and clothing. This deal was the first deal of this kind by Nike and paved the way for more player-brand collaborations in the future.

Now 58-years-old, Michael Jordan started his NBA career in 1984 after getting drafted in by the Chicago Bulls. In his career of 15 years in the NBA, Jordan won a total of six championships with the Chicago Bulls. He quickly transformed into a world-class player from the very beginning of his career and is still regarded as one of the best players, the game has ever witnessed. During his final stint as a player in NBA, Jordan played for the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003. He averaged 30.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during his entire NBA career.

