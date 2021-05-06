Mike Budenholzer To Be Sacked? Bucks Playoffs Run Might Prove To Be Crucial For Head Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks, for at least two seasons now, have been facing unexpected and early postseason exits. Last year, the team led the league with their 56-17 (win-loss) record, losing to the Miami Heat in the second round. Since then, countless reports have been posted, people even questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team. Here is more on the Bucks playoffs chances and the Mike Budenholzer contract story -

Will the Bucks playoffs run affect Mike Budenholzer's future with the team?

As per recent reports, the Mike Budenholzer contract with the Bucks might depend on how the Bucks perform during the postseason. Reports further add that Budenholzer might need a "deep playoff run" to retain his job with the team. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the head coach will need a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals in order to continue teaching the team.

Budenholzer is currently coaching with the Bucks for the third season. Under him, the team has a 154-63 (win-loss) record. However, the Bucks are yet to make it to the NBA Finals. Not only have the Bucks finished at the top of the table last two seasons, but Giannis has also bagged consecutive MVP awards.

In 2019, the Toronto Raptors beat the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. As mentioned before, they lost to the Miami Heat last round. Giannis was out due to an injury and could do little to help his team. Reports also add that Budenholzer was under pressure when the team had an inconsistent start to the season. Despite some disappointments, the Bucks made it to the third season as the regular season slowly edged towards its end.

With their narrow 135-134 win over the Washington Wizards, the Bucks are now on a four-game winning streak, less than two games below the top two seeds. The team, per reports, remains confident about their game. According to Charania and Sam Amick, the team has healthy team dynamics.

The Playoffs could be make or break time for Mike Budenholzer 👀 pic.twitter.com/l5rN0pvlna — Bucks Nation (@BucksNationCP) May 5, 2021

That being said, the Budenholzer might not be back to coach the team for the 2021-22 season. Already in his fourth season, next year will be the last of the head coach's contract with the team. Charania and Amick reported more about the same, adding that some believe he played a bigger role in the Bucks' loss last season. Additionally, there was also some frustration, as the coach did not end up adjusting vs the Heat in the playoffs.

The team, with an incredible roster, has proved their worth time and again. Before their win over the Wizards, they won a two-game series vs the Nets. Giannis came through for his team, posting 49 and 36 points in both games respectively. Apart from the Greek Freak, the team has Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton on their roster.

