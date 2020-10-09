MIL Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Game Preview

Olimpia Milano or AX Armani Exchange Milan (MIL) will go up against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in the upcoming game of EuroLeague on Friday night, October 9 (October 10 in India) at 12:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Italy. By defeating FC Bayern Munich in their last outing, Olimpia Milano moved to the eighth position of the EuroLeague 2020 standings with 70 points. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, lost their tournament opener to Valencia Basket and are currently at the fourteenth spot of the charts with 63 points.

Here is our MIL vs ASV Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ASV top picks and the MIL vs ASV Dream11 team.

MIL vs ASV live: MIL vs ASV schedule

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Time: 12:15 am IST

Venue: The Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Italy

MIL vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Squad list

MIL vs ASV Dream11: Olimpia Milano squad

Kevin Punter, Zach Leday, Davide Moretti, Vladimir Micov, Riccardo Moraschini, Michael Roll, Sergio Rodriguez, Kaleb Tarczewski, Paul Biligha, Andrea Cinciarini, Malcolm Delaney, Shavon Shields, Jeff Brooks, Kyle Hines, Luigi Datome

MIL vs ASV Dream11: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne squad

Allerik Freeman, Charles Kahudi, Paul Lacombe, Antoine Diot, Rihards Lomazs, Moustapha Fall, Amine Noua, Kevarrius Hayes, Matt Marsh, Ismael Bako, David Lighty, William Howard, Guerschon Yabusele, Norris Cole, Matthew Strazel

MIL vs ASV Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Olimpia Milano: Malcolm Delaney, Kevin Punter, Kyle Hines

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: Paul Lacombe, Norris Cole, Guerschon Yabusele

MIL vs ASV Dream11 prediction: MIL vs ASV Dream11 team

Point Guards: Malcolm Delaney (SP), Paul Lacombe

Shooting Guard: Kevin Punter, Norris Cole

Small Forwards: Vladimir Micov, Charles Kahudi

Power Forward: Guerschon Yabusele

Centers: Kyle Hines

MIL vs ASV live: MIL vs ASV match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Olimpia Milano or AX Armani Exchange Milan are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MIL vs ASV Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ASV playing 11 and MIL vs ASV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIL vs ASV Dream11 team and MIL vs ASV match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Olimpia Milano/ Twitter