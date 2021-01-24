MIL Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, January 24, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, January 25, 6:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks currently have a 9-6 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are placed sixth with an 8-7 record. Fans can also play the MIL vs ATL game on Dream11. Here is the MIL vs ATL Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ATL Dream11 team and other details.
Trae Young lit it up in his last two games 🔥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2021
43 Pts, 8-12 3-Pt FG
38 Pts, 3-5 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/lc8mtZcm8p
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
