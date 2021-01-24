MIL Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, January 24, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, January 25, 6:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks currently have a 9-6 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are placed sixth with an 8-7 record. Fans can also play the MIL vs ATL game on Dream11. Here is the MIL vs ATL Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ATL Dream11 team and other details.

MIL vs ATL Dream11 team news

Milwaukee Bucks

No injuries are listed as of now.

Atlanta Hawks

Kris Dunn – Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Out

MIL vs ATL rosters

Milwaukee Bucks

Jaylen Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Torrey Craig, Donte DiVincenzo, Mamadi Diakite, Bryn Forbes, Michigan State, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Sam Merrill, Khris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis and D.J. Wilson.

Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, Danilo Gallinari, Brandon Goodwin, Solomon Hill, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Nathan Knight, Skylar Mays, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish, Rajon Rondo, Tony Snell and Trae Young.

Trae Young lit it up in his last two games 🔥



43 Pts, 8-12 3-Pt FG

38 Pts, 3-5 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/lc8mtZcm8p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2021

MIL vs ATL top pics

Milwaukee Bucks – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton

Atlanta Hawks – Trae Young, John Collins

MIL vs ATL game prediction

PG – Jrue Holiday, Trae Young

SG – Donte DiVincenzo, Cam Reddish

PF – De'Andre Hunter

SF – Giannis Antetokounmpo

C – Clint Capela, Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks will beat Atlanta Hawks

MIL vs ATL live streaming

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Note: The Dream11 prediction and team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIL vs ATL Dream11 team, MIL vs ATL playing 11 and MIL vs ATL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

