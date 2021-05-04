MIL Vs BAY Dream11: Olimpia Milano Vs Bayern Munich Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Olimpia Milano (MIL) will go up against Bayern Munich (BAY) in the quarter-finals of the ongoing EuroLeague tournament on Tuesday, May 04 at 8:45 PM local time (Wednesday, May 05 at 12:15 AM midnight IST). The game will be played at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Italy. Here is our MIL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIL vs BAY Dream11 team.

MIL vs BAY Dream11 game preview

The upcoming game between Olimpia Milano and Bayern Munich is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Both the teams are on the EuroLeague table with exact same win-loss record, with 21 wins and 13 losses each. The two have also collided four times in the past and are currently tired 2-2, making this upcoming clash extra-special for EuroLeague fans.

Olimpia Milano are slight fans favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from their rivals. Milano will have high expectations from key players Malcolm Delaney, Kevin Punter and Zach LeDay, while Munich will depend on Å½an Mark Šiško, Vladimir LuÄiÄ‡ and Jalen Reynolds to come out on top.

MIL vs BAY Dream11 team: Roster

Olimpia Milano: Shavon Shields, Kevin Punter, Malcolm Delaney, Zach LeDay, Kyle Hines, Sergio Rodríguez, Vladimir Micov, Luigi Datome, Michael Roll, Kaleb Tarczewski, Jeff Brooks, Riccardo Moraschini, Jeremy Evans, Paul Biligha, Andrea Cinciarini, Davide Moretti, Francesco Gravaghi

Bayern Munich: Vladimir LuÄiÄ‡, Wade Baldwin, Jalen Reynolds, Paul Zipser, Nicholas Weiler-Babb, Dennis Seeley, James Gist, Nihad ÄedoviÄ‡, Å½an Mark Šiško, Leon RadoševiÄ‡, Jajuan Johnson, Robin Amaize, Diego Flaccadori, Sasha Grant, David Krämer, Jason George, Sebastian Hartmann, Luis Wulff, Mohamed Sillah, Matej Rudan, Maxwell Dongmo Temoka, Michael Rataj, Lennart Weber, Lukas Zerner

MIL vs BAY Top Picks

Olimpia Milano: Malcolm Delaney, Kevin Punter, Zach LeDay

Bayern Munich: Å½an Mark Šiško, Vladimir LuÄiÄ‡, Jalen Reynolds

MIL vs BAY Dream11 team

Point Guards: Malcolm Delaney

Shooting Guards: Kevin Punter, Å½an Mark Šiško

Small Forwards: Vladimir LuÄiÄ‡, Diego Flaccadori

Power Forwards: Zach LeDay

Centres: Jalen Reynolds, Kyle Hines

MIL vs BAY Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Olimpia Milano will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MIL vs BAY playing 11, MIL vs BAY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs BAY live and MIL vs BAY game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Olimpia Milano, Bayern Munich/ Twitter