MIL Vs BKN Dream11: Bucks Vs Nets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks [MIL] will take on the Brooklyn Nets [BKN] in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 scheduled to be played at Barclays Centre on Monday, June 7 at 7:30 PM [Tuesday, June 8 at 5:00 AM]. Here is a look at the MIL vs BKN Dream11 team, top picks and MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction.

We've got a lot of fight in us.



🎥 SIGHTS AND SOUNDS | @sunchlorellausa 🎥 pic.twitter.com/MVr1UWQFkw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 6, 2021

MIL vs BKN Game preview

Brooklyn come into Game 2 with a 1-0 lead but they also have a major setback as they will be playing the Bucks without their star player James Harden who is out with right hamstring tightness. Even though the absence of James Harden will be felt, they still have players like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant who can change the course of the game in just a few possessions. The Nets will also be happy with the way Blake Griffin stepped up in Game 1: he put up 18 points and secured 14 rebounds which helped the Nets complete a 115-107 win. Game 2 will be crucial for the Nets as a win here will help them take a commanding lead in this series.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to level the series going into Game 2 because Game 3 and 4 will be played in Milwaukee, which will be a big advantage for the Bucks due to the home support. Giannis posted 34 points at a 66.7% shooting from the field and the same will be needed from him on Monday against the Nets. Jrue Holiday has also looked really sharp this Playoffs, and his defending and playmaking will be vital for the Bucks throughout the Playoffs.

The Best of Giannis from Game 1:



34 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/IiUeEILu55 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 6, 2021

MIL vs BKN predicted lineups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Mike James, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin

MIL vs BKN Dream11 team

Point Guard: Kyrie Irving

Shooting Guard: Khris Middleton, Mike James

Small Forward: PJ Tucker

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joe Harris

Centre: Blake Griffin, Brook Lopez

MIL vs BKN top picks for captain and vice-captain

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetkounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin

MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction

After an impressive Game 1, both the team would be looking to come stronger for Game 2. The Bucks will be faced with the pressure to tie the series before going back home for Game 3 and 4, and they will need Giannis to dominate the Nets in the paint, which will help the Bucks get a lot of points. Our MIL vs BKN prediction is a win for the Milwaukee Bucks

