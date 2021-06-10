MIL vs BKN Dream11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction, team and top picks

Milwaukee Bucks [MIL] will face Brooklyn Nets [BKN] in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee on Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 PM [Friday, June 11 at 5:00 AM IST]. Here is the MILvs BKN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIL vs BKN Dream11 team.

MIL vs BKN Game preview

Milwaukee Bucks had a horrendous Game 2 and looked out of shape right from the tip-off. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points but only managed to take 15 shots during the game. The Bucks will need some fire in the offence and they will have to step up in Game 3. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant walked through the defence whenever they felt like during Game 2 and the Bucks will have to stop that.

In his post-game interview, the Greek Freak was clear that the Bucks need to be more physical to get the stops against the Nets offence. Jrue Holiday who had a fantastic 1st round will have to once again get back to his best and help his team overcome the mighty Nets. The Bucks need a win in Game 3 to keep themselves in the series because another win for the Nets is game over for Milwaukee.

James Harden's absence has not affected the Nets offence as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have managed to take care of that and have done an outstanding job until now so far. The duo managed to combine for 54 points in Game 2 and looked sharp throughout the game. Blake Griffin has been amazing in the postseason for the Nets. His dunk on Giannis was the perfect reply to everyone who thought that he was done. Joe Harris has been another big player for the Nets this season, he has been shooting 51% from 3 point range this Playoffs and will be a very important player in Game 3 against the Bucks.

MIL vs BKN predicted lineups

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin

MIL vs BKN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Kyrie Irving, Mike James

Shooting Guard: Khris Middleton

Small Forward: Kevin Durant [PP]

Power Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo [SP], Joe Harris

Centres: Blake Griffin, Brook Lopez

MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to make a comeback with a win in Game 3. With a lot at stake, a big performance from Giannis can be expected. Considering all that, we predict a win for the Bucks over Brooklyn in Game 3

Note: The MIL vs BKN Dream11 team and prediction are based on our won research and analysis. The selection of these players do not guarantee success

