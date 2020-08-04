MIL Vs BKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Is Back Live Game Info

Brooklyn Nets will be up against Milwaukee Bucks in the upcoming clash of NBA is Back tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Both the teams belong to the Eastern Conference of the league. Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are at this moment 1-1 in the NBA bubble. Milwaukee Bucks are most likely to win the game. Brooklyn Nets won their last game against Washington Wizards, whereas, Milwaukee Bucks lost their last outing against Houston Rockets.

The MIL vs BKN live match will commence on Tuesday, August 4 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction, MIL vs BKN top picks and MIL vs BKN Dream11 team.

MIL vs BKN Dream11 team

MIL vs BKN Dream11 top picks

G. Antetokounmpo (Captain) T. Johnson (Vice-captain) K. Middleton E. Bledsoe S. Dinwiddie C. LeVert

Squads for the MIL vs BKN Dream11 team

MIL vs BKN Dream11 team: Brooklyn Nets (MIL) squad

Jarrett Allen, Justin Anderson, Wilson Chandler, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple

MIL vs BKN Dream11 team: Milwaukee Bucks (BKN) squad

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson

MIL vs BKN playing 5

Brooklyn nets : Joe Harris, Lance Thomas, Jarrette Allen, Caris LeVert, Tyler Johnson

: Joe Harris, Lance Thomas, Jarrette Allen, Caris LeVert, Tyler Johnson Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction

Our MIL vs BKN match prediction is that Milwaukee Bucks will win this game.

Note: The MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction, MIL vs BKN Dream11 top picks and MIL vs BKN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIL vs BKN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Milwaukee Bucks/Instagram)