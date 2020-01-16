MIL Vs BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Milwaukee and Boston Celtics will play against each other on Friday, January 16, 6:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 15 8:00 PM EST) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. The Bucks currently leading the league with a 36-6 (win-loss) record. The Celtics have a 27-12 record and are ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference. You can play the MIL vs BOS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MIL vs BOS Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently leading for the Bucks with 30 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Khris Middleton (19.3 ppg) and Eric Bledsoe (15.4 ppg) have also been playing well. Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 21.3 points per game. Jaylen Brown (19.9 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16 ppg) and Marcus Smart (11.6 ppg) have also performed well.
