MIL Vs BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Milwaukee and Boston Celtics will play against each other on Friday, January 16, 6:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 15 8:00 PM EST) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. The Bucks currently leading the league with a 36-6 (win-loss) record. The Celtics have a 27-12 record and are ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference. You can play the MIL vs BOS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MIL vs BOS Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

Also read | Luka Doncic reminds me of Larry Bird and James Harden: Steve Kerr

MIL vs BOS Dream11: Player performances

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently leading for the Bucks with 30 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Khris Middleton (19.3 ppg) and Eric Bledsoe (15.4 ppg) have also been playing well. Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 21.3 points per game. Jaylen Brown (19.9 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16 ppg) and Marcus Smart (11.6 ppg) have also performed well.

Also read | Zion Williamson set to make NBA debut against Spurs: Pelicans VP David Griffin

MIL vs BOS Dream11: Injury updates

Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews are both listed as probables for the upcoming game. Currently, no Celtics player is listed as questionable or sidelined for the game.

Also read | PAN vs BAY Dream11 Euro League prediction, top picks, schedule, and all game details

MIL vs BOS Dream11: Squad details

MIL vs BOS Dream11 squad – Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs BOS Dream11 squad – Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

MIL vs BOS Dream11 prediction

Point Guard - George Hill

Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown

Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Grant Williams

Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo (SP), Ersan Ilyasova

Centre - Brook Lopez, Robert Williams

Note - The MIL vs BOS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.

Also read | Bucks cruise past Knicks behind Antetokounmpo's 37 points

(Image courtesy: @giannis_an34 Instagram)