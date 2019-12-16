MIL Vs DAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will face each other in their NBA 2019-20 season game on Tuesday, December 17, 6:30 AM IST (Monday, December 16, 8:00 PM EST). The game will take place at the Bucks' home Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. The Bucks are currently leading the NBA with a 24-3 win-loss record. The Mavericks are at 17-8 and are ranked 3rd in the Western Conference. You can play the MIL vs DAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MIL vs DAL Dream11 prediction, top picks, player performances and injury updates.

MIL vs DAL player performances

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently leading the Bucks with 31 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Khris Middleton (18.6 ppg) and Eric Bledsoe (15 ppg) have also been playing well. Luka Doncic is the top scorer for the Mavericks with an average of 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (16.8 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (13.3 ppg) are also averaging in double digits.

MIL vs DAL injury updates

The Mavericks' star player Doncic is sidelined after suffering a moderate ankle sprain during his team's last game against the Miami Heat. He is expected to not play for a few weeks. Dragan Bender will miss the upcoming MIL vs DAL due to an ankle injury as well.

MIL vs DAL squad details

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Milwaukee Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs DAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe (VC)

Shooting Guard - Seth Curry, Delon Wright, Wesley Matthews

Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Kyle Korver

Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain)

Centre - Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

Note – The MIL vs DAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

