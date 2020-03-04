The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

MIL Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Live Details

Basketball News

MIL vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Indiana Pacers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division today.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
mil vs ind dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Indiana Pacers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 (March 05, 2020, according to Indian timings). The MIL vs IND game is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). The MIL vs IND game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference Standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 52-9 in the 61 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are at the fifth spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 37-24 in the 61 games they've played so far.

Also Read l SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all 2nd ODI match details

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

  • Venue: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Date: Wednesday, March 04, 2020 (March 05, 2020, according to Indian timings)
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET, 5:30 AM IST (March 05, 2020) 

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

MIL vs IND Dream11 Team: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs IND Dream11 Team: Indiana Pacers squad

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

Also Read l ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, playing 11 and all PSL 2020 match details

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

  • Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo
  • Indiana Pacers: T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: MIL vs IND Dream11 Team

  • Point Guard: Eric Bledsoe

  • Shooting Guard: Donte DiVincenzo, Justin Holiday

  • Small Forward: Khris Middleton, T.J. Warren

  • Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (SP)

  • Center: Myles Turner, Brook Lopez

Also Read l SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Alicante T10 match details

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all Alicante T10 match details

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
Mike Bloomberg
MIKE BLOOMBERG DROPS OUT
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE