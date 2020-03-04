MIL Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Live Details

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Indiana Pacers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 (March 05, 2020, according to Indian timings). The MIL vs IND game is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). The MIL vs IND game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference Standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 52-9 in the 61 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are at the fifth spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 37-24 in the 61 games they've played so far.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.
Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren
Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.
