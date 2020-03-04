MIL Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And NBA Live Details

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Indiana Pacers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Wednesday, March 04, 2020 (March 05, 2020, according to Indian timings). The MIL vs IND game is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). The MIL vs IND game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference Standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 52-9 in the 61 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are at the fifth spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 37-24 in the 61 games they've played so far.

Also Read l SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all 2nd ODI match details

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Date: Wednesday, March 04, 2020 (March 05, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 7:00 PM ET, 5:30 AM IST (March 05, 2020)

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

MIL vs IND Dream11 Team: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs IND Dream11 Team: Indiana Pacers squad

Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

Also Read l ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, playing 11 and all PSL 2020 match details

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo

Indiana Pacers: T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: MIL vs IND Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Eric Bledsoe

Shooting Guard: Donte DiVincenzo, Justin Holiday

Small Forward: Khris Middleton, T.J. Warren

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (SP)

Center: Myles Turner, Brook Lopez

Also Read l SPA vs MAU Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Alicante T10 match details

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SPA vs LEV Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all Alicante T10 match details