MIL Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Lineup, NBA 20-21 Eastern Conference Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers are to battle in Wisconsin as they take on each other in their upcoming Eastern Conference match on Monday. The NBA clash is set to take place on March 22 at Fiserv Forum and is set to kick off at 9:00 PM ET (March 23, 6:30 AM) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MIL vs IND Dream11 prediction, predicted playing line up alongside other match details of this clash.

MIL vs IND live: MIL vs IND match preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into the match after recording a comprehensive 10-5109 win over the 76ers in their last NBA outing. Currently, the third-ranked team in the NBA Eastern Conference table, the hosts of this game have won 29 matches this season while losing 14 matches. They find themselves in a purple patch of form, having won 11 matches out of their recent 12 outings and will be on the hunt for their seventh victory on the trot against the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers on the other hand managed to shrug off their 124-115 loss against the Nets and managed to bounce back by registering two consecutive victories over the Miami Heat. While the first match saw them register a comfortable 137-110 win, the second game was a close encounter which ended with the final score of 106-109 in favour of the Pacers. Currently ranked ninth on the table, the Indiana Pacers have managed to turn their fortunes around and will be hoping to continue building positive momentum on their winning form as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

MIL vs IND Predicted Playing Lineup

Indiana Pacers- Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert

Milwaukee Bucks- Donte DiVincenzo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo,

MIL vs IND Dream11 team

Point Guard- Justin Holiday

Shooting Guards- Caris LeVert, Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forwards- Khris Middleton, Justin Holiday

Power Forwards- Domantas Sabonis, T . Warren

Centre- Brook Lopez

MIL vs IND Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into the game after having a good time to prepare themselves for the match while the Indiana Pacers will be struggling to cope up with fatigue given their constant travels for various matches. Given the current form of both teams, we expect them to play out a thrilling encounter and predict a narrow win for the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of this match.