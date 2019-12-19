MIL Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks As LeBron James Faces Giannis

Currently the best teams in the NBA – Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks – will square off against each other on Thursday, December 19 8:00 PM EST (Friday, December 20, 6:30 AM IST). The Lakers vs Bucks game will take place at the Bucks' home Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Both Lakers and Bucks are at a 24-4 win-loss record. The Lakers are leading the Western Conference, while the Bucks dominate the Eastern Conference. Since both teams have lost their last game, the upcoming Lakers vs Bucks game will be a nail-biting encounter.

MIL vs LAL Dream11: Preview and player performances

The Lakers last lost to the Indiana Pacers 105-102 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), which ended their seven-game winning streak. Davis is currently leading the Lakers with an average of 27.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. James follows with an average of 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. The Bucks will come into the Lakers vs Bucks game after losing to a Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Monday night 120-116 (Tuesday morning IST), despite Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 48 points. The reigning NBA MVP is currently averaging a career-high 31.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

MIL vs LAL Dream11: Injury updates

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma is listed as sidelined due to an ankle injury for the upcoming MIL vs LAL game. Davis is listed as hopeful for the game due to an ankle sprain. There are no new injury updates by the Milwaukee Bucks.

MIL vs LAL Dream11: Squad Details

MIL vs LAL Dream11 squad – Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs LAL Dream11 squad – Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., and Rajon Rondo.

MIL vs LAL Dream prediction

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Quin Cook

Shooting Guard - Seth Curry

Small Forward - Khris Middleton, LeBron James (Captain), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain)

Centre - Dwight Howard

The Lakers are the current favourites to win the game

Note - The MIL vs LAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

