MIL Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team, Top Picks, NBA Live

Milwaukee Bucks will be up against Miami Heat in the upcoming NBA clash at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Miami Heat have won both the games against Milwaukee Bucks this season. The Heat are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 43-25 win-loss record. Miami have performed decently against the top three teams in the NBA this season. Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, are top of the Eastern Conference with a 54-14 record this season. However, they lost their previous two games against the Rockets and Nets respectively.

The MIL vs MIA matchup will commence on Friday, August 6 (August 7 at 1:30 AM IST). Fans can play the MIL vs MIA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the MIL vs MIA Dream11 prediction, MIL vs MIA top picks and MIL vs MIA Dream11 team.

MIL vs MIA live: MIL vs MIA Dream11 team

MIL vs MIA live: MIL vs MIA top picks

G Antetokounmpo (Captain) K Middleton (Vice-captain) E Bledsoe J Butler B Adebayo G Dragic

MIL vs MIA live: Squads for the MIL vs MIA Dream11 team

MIL vs MIA Dream11 team: Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) squad

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson

MIL vs MIA Dream11 team: Miami Heat (MIA) squad

Bam Adebayo, Kyle Alexander, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Solomon Hill, Andre Iguodala, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Gabe Vincent

Probable MIL vs MIA playing 5

Milwaukee Bucks : Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

: Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez Miami Heat: Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo

MIL vs MIA Dream11 prediction

Our MIL vs MIA match prediction is that Milwaukee Bucks will win this game.

Note: The MIL vs MIA Dream11 prediction, MIL vs MIA top picks and MIL vs MIA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIL vs MIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

