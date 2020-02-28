MIL Vs OKC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head against Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA game on Friday, February 28, 2020 (February 29, 2020, according to Indian timings). The MIL vs OKC game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET. The MIL vs OKC game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 50-8 in the 58 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Oklahoma City Thunder are on the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 37-22 in the 59 games they've played so far.

MIL vs OKC Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020 (February 29, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (February 29, 2020)

MIL vs OKC Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

MIL vs OKC Dream11 Team: Milwaukee Bucks squad

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

MIL vs OKC Dream11 Team: Oklahoma City Thunder squad

Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson and Dennis Schroder.

MIL vs OKC Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams

MIL vs OKC Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Shooting Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forward: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (SP), Danilo Gallinari

Center: Brook Lopez, Steven Adams

MIL vs OKC Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks start as favourites to win the game.

MIL vs OKC Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the MIL vs OKC Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

