MIL Vs ORL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will go head-to-head against the Orlando Magic (ORL) in Game 5 of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, August 26 (August 27, for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 4 PM ET (Thursday, 1:30 AM IST). Orlando Magic opened the series with a narrow 122-110 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. However, they were not able to keep their winning streak alive as they lost each game that followed. Game 5, therefore, will be crucial for the Magic's hopes.

Fans can play the MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ORL Dream11 top picks and the MIL vs ORL Dream11 team.

MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, August 26 (August 27, as per Indian timings)

Time: 4 PM ET, 1:30 AM IST (Thursday)

Venue: AdventHealth Center, Wesley Chapel, Florida

MIL vs ORL live: MIL vs ORL Dream11 team, squad list

MIL vs ORL Dream11 team: Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) squad

George Hill, Frank Mason, Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova, Giannis Antetokounmpo, D.J. Wilson, Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez

MIL vs ORL Dream11 team: Orlando Magic (ORL) squad

Markelle Fultz, D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams, Melvin Frazier, Terrence Ross, James Ennis, Wesley Iwundu, B.J. Johnson, Vic Law, Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark, Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch

MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction: MIL vs ORL Dream11 top picks

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe

Orlando Magic (ORL): Nikola Vucevic, Markelle Fultz and DJ Augustin

MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL): George Hill (PG), Pat Connaughton (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C)

Orlando Magic (ORL): D.J. Augustin (PG), Evan Fournier (SG), James Ennis (SF), Gary Clark (PF), Nikola Vucevic (C)

MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction: MIL vs ORL Dream11 team

Point Guards: George Hill, Frank Mason

Shooting Guard: Michael Carter-Williams

Small Forwards: Khris Middleton, B.J. Johnson

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centers: Brook Lopez, Nikola Vucevic

MIL vs ORL live: MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) start as favourites to win Game 5 of the series.

Note: The MIL vs ORL Dream11 prediction and MIL vs ORL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIL vs ORL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo Twitter