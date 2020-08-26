MIL Vs ORL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will go head-to-head against the Orlando Magic (ORL) in Game 5 of Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, August 26 (August 27, for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 4 PM ET (Thursday, 1:30 AM IST). Orlando Magic opened the series with a narrow 122-110 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. However, they were not able to keep their winning streak alive as they lost each game that followed. Game 5, therefore, will be crucial for the Magic's hopes.
George Hill, Frank Mason, Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova, Giannis Antetokounmpo, D.J. Wilson, Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez
Markelle Fultz, D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams, Melvin Frazier, Terrence Ross, James Ennis, Wesley Iwundu, B.J. Johnson, Vic Law, Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark, Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch
Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) start as favourites to win Game 5 of the series.
