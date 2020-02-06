MIL Vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other NBA Details

Milwaukee Bucks will play against Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA game. The game will be played at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Let us look at the MIL vs PHI Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

"I'm gonna play into the underdog roll...and have some fun with it!"@pconnaughton on what to expect in the #ATTSlamDunk at @NBAAllStar 2020!! pic.twitter.com/4h7gFFtA1a — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 6, 2020

MIL vs PHI Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Date: February 6, 2020 (February 7 IST)

Time: 6.30 am IST

MIL vs PHI Dream11 Match Preview

Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference points table. Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers are placed sixth on the Eastern Conference points table. Bucks won their previous game by a 120-108 margin against New Orleans Pelicans, while 76ers were defeated in their previous game against Miami Heat by a 137-106 margin.

MIL vs PHI Dream11 Squads

Milwaukee Bucks squad: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.

Philadelphia 76ers squad: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

MIL vs PHI Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Vice-captain: Joel Embiid

MIL vs PHI Dream11 Team

Point-guards: Ben Simmons, Eric Bledsoe

Shooting-guards: Josh Richardson

Small-forwards: Khris Middleton, Tobias Harris

Power-forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Joel Embiid, Robin Lopez

MIL vs PHI Dream11 Prediction

Milwaukee Bucks are the favourites to win the game against Philadelphia 76ers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.