MIL Vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other NBA Details

Milwaukee Bucks will play against Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA game. The game will be played at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Let us look at the MIL vs PHI Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.
"I'm gonna play into the underdog roll...and have some fun with it!"@pconnaughton on what to expect in the #ATTSlamDunk at @NBAAllStar 2020!! pic.twitter.com/4h7gFFtA1a— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 6, 2020
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Date: February 6, 2020 (February 7 IST)
Time: 6.30 am IST
Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference points table. Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers are placed sixth on the Eastern Conference points table. Bucks won their previous game by a 120-108 margin against New Orleans Pelicans, while 76ers were defeated in their previous game against Miami Heat by a 137-106 margin.
Milwaukee Bucks squad: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds and D.J. Wilson.
Philadelphia 76ers squad: Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.
Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Vice-captain: Joel Embiid
Point-guards: Ben Simmons, Eric Bledsoe
Shooting-guards: Josh Richardson
Small-forwards: Khris Middleton, Tobias Harris
Power-forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Centre: Joel Embiid, Robin Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks are the favourites to win the game against Philadelphia 76ers.