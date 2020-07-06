Milwaukee Bucks Shut Down Their Practice Facility After COVID-19 Test Comes Back Positive

With the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide Wolrd of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida less than a month away, teams are testing their players and employees heading into the restart. As per recent reports, the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The Bucks are supposed to start their season restart scrimmage schedule against the San Antonio Spurs on July 23.

The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility after receiving results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing, sources tell ESPN. The team isn’t expected to reopen facility for workouts prior to the organization's traveling party leaving for Orlando Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2020

On Sunday (Monday IST), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Bucks closed their practice facility after an unnamed player tested positive for coronavirus. As a result of the test, the team will close their practice facility for players and workouts till they depart for the NBA restart at Disney World this Thursday. Apart from the Bucks, the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets have also all closed their facilities after positive COVID-19 tests.

As per reports, Nuggets star player Nikola Jokic contracted the virus while in his native country Serbia. At least one member from the Clippers' travelling party and three more members of the Nuggets' travelling party have also tested positive. Wojnarowski reported that the Nuggets closed down their facilities last Saturday and Clippers did so last Thursday. The Nuggets are supposed to travel to Orlando on July 8, while the Clippers and Miami Heat are supposed to travel on July 8. The teams will conduct individual workouts before training together in Orlando.

The Brooklyn Nets reopened their facility last week on Tuesday after it was closed for a couple of days. Per reports, DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, with Jordan opting out of the season restart. Dinwiddie has not announced his decision yet. The Bucks were leading the league with a 53-12 win-loss record before the league was suspended on March 11. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was averaging 29.6 points per game and is currently reported to the favourite to retain his MVP award.

Milwaukee Bucks scrimmage schedule

Bucks Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule:



July 23 vs. San Antonio - 2pm/ct

July 25 vs. Sacramento - 11:30am/ct

July 27 vs. New Orleans - 7pm/ct pic.twitter.com/qmc2yfRvV8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 4, 2020

NBA restart: Milwaukee Bucks NBA Orlando bubble schedule

