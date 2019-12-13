MIN Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday night, December 13 (Saturday 8:00 AM IST). Clippers will look to make it 4 straight wins in a row with a win over the Timberwolves. Keep reading for the MIN vs LAC Dream11 team predictions, top picks and a comprehensive match preview.

It get cold like Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Exk6IIXX6C — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 13, 2019

MIN vs LAC preview

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves were easily beaten by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. They currently occupy the 10th spot in the same conference with a 10-14 (win-loss) record. Jeff Teague scored 25 points against the Jazz but is doubtful for the game after suffering an ankle injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Keita-Bates Diop (illness), Jeff Teague (ankle), Jake Layman (toe)

LA Clippers

The Clippers are right on the heels of LA Lakers at second place in the Western Conference with 19 wins and 7 losses. On Wednesday night, they thumped last season's NBA champions Toronto Raptors 112-92. Star players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell have quickly turned the Clippers into genuine contenders and they would be hoping to keep their momentum going strong.

LA Clippers - Landry Shamet (ankle), Rodney McGruder, JaMychal Green (back), Patrick Beverley (concussion)

MIN vs LAC squads

Minnesota Timberwolves

Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Bell, Robert Covington, Jarrett Culver, Gorgui Dieng, Treveon Graham, Jake Layman, Kelan Martin, Jordan McLaughlin, Jordan Murphy, Shabazz Napier, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, Naz Reid, Jeff Teague, Karl-Anthony Towns, Noah Vonleh, Tyrone Wallace, Andrew Wiggins, Lindell Wigginton

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

MIN vs LAC Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Derrick Walton Jr.

Shooting-guards: Lou Williams (Captain), Kawhi Leonard (Vice-Captain), Andrew Wiggins

Small-forwards: Josh Okogie, Robert Covington

Power-forwards: JaMychal Green

Centre: Montrezl Harrell

LA Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The MIN vs LAC Dream11 predictions is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.

