MIN Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule And All Game Details

Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers will lock horns on Sunday, February 9, 6:30 AM IST (Saturday, February 8, 5:00 PM PST). The game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. The Clippers currently have a 36-15 win-loss record and are ranked 2nd in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves currently have a 15-35 win-loss record and are ranked 14th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the MIN vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MIN vs LAC Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

MIN vs LAC Dream11: Player performances

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Paul George follows with a 22.7 ppg average. Meanwhile, Lou Williams has an average of 19.4 points per game.

For Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns is leading with an average of 26.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Andrew Wiggins follows with an average of 22.4 point per game. Jeff Teague (13.2 ppg) and Robert Covington (10.5 ppg) have also performed well.

MIN vs LAC Dream11 team injury updates

D'Angelo Russell's involvement will be a game-time decision due to injury. On the other hand, Evan Turner and the Timberwolves are currently discussing a buyout. Meanwhile, Clippers' Patrick Beverley will be unavailable due to injury.

MIN vs LAC Dream11 team squad

MIN vs LAC Dream11 team squad – Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Allen Crabbe, Jarrett Culver, Jacob Evans, Juan Hernangomez, James Johnson, Jake Layman, Kelan Martin, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, Naz Reid, D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Karl-Anthony Towns, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt

MIN vs LAC Dream11 team squad – Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

MIN vs LAC Dream11 team prediction

Point-guards: D'Angelo Russell, Landry Shamet

Shooting-guards: Lou Williams, Malik Beasley

Small-forwards: Kawhi Leonard (SP)

Power-forwards: Omari Spellman, JaMychal Green

Centre: Ivaca Zubac

Clippers start as favourites to win

Note - The MIN vs LAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

