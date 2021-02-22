Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Ryan Saunders, Raptors' Chris Finch To Replace Him

On Sunday evening, several reports spoke about the Minnesota Timberwolves firing head coach Ryan Saunders. Hours later, the team confirmed the news. While the team is yet to make any official statement, they seem to be signing a new head coach soon.

Also read | Pelicans overcome 24-point deficit to beat Celtics 120-115 in OT

Ryan Saunders fired by Timberwolves after league-worst record

The Minnesota Timberwolves have dismissed coach Ryan Saunders, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2021

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Timberwolves will look to hire Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch. The reports add that Finch will be their team's full-time coach – and not on an interim basis. The team's decision to part ways with Saunders came after their 7-24 win-loss record, the worst in the league right now.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as the new head coach on multiyear contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2021

Saunders was coaching the Timberwolves for the third season. He led the team to a 49-93 record over the two seasons, who started this season with only seven wins. However, the team has been hanging on, playing without Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. Meant to be the duo to help the team win more, both of them have seldom played together.

Towns missed games after contracting COVID-19, while Russell is out after knee surgery.

Saunders last game with the team was their 103-99 loss to the New York Knicks.

Also read | Antetokounmpo, Middleton lead Bucks past Kings 128-115

Chris Finch Raptors career

Finch, who might soon join the team, has worked with Timberwolves executive Gersson Rosas before. He joined the Toronto Raptors staff under their head coach Nick Nurse after assistant Nate Bjorkgren left for Indiana Pacers. Before, he has also worked with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans as the assistant coach.

Also read | Timberwolves fire Saunders after parts of 3 seasons as coach

Chris Finch coaching stats

Rosas and Finch were working together while the former was with the Rockets. Rosas worked as then-general manager Daryl Morey's staff. Finch worked as an assistant with the Rockets from 2011-16.

Saunders, on the other hand, is also the son of late Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders. Flip coached the season for 11 seasons, which included his 10-year run during Kevin Garnett's era (1995-2005).

Also read | D'Angelo Russell injury update: Wolves star to undergo knee surgery, out for 4-6 weeks

While Saunders was fired, the team seems to be plagued with injuries. Towns ended up missing various games throughout the season, which directly affected the team's position. Russell and Towns have played only five games together this season. Malik Beasley has been dominant among other players, posting numbers close to Towns. With Russell sidelined, Ricky Rubio and Jordan McLaughlin will play in his stead.

(Image credits: AP)