Minnesota Timberwolves Vs Phoenix Suns: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK

Minnesota Timberwolves are up against Phoenix Suns in the NBA 2021-22 match, set to be held at the Target Centre in Minnesota. Timberwolves head into the match after losing to Los Angeles Clippers 129-102, seeking their fifth victory of the season. At the same time, the Suns head into the match on the back of an eight-match winning streak, after defeating the Houston Rockets 89-115 in their previous match.

In the current NBA 2021-22 points table, the Suns sit second in the Western Conference standings with a total of nine wins and three losses. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are currently placed 12th in the standings with a total of four wins and eight losses. Heading into the match on Monday night, JaVale McGee and D’Angelo Russell are expected to be the key players for the Suns and Timberwolves respectively.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match in India

Indian Basketball fans can enjoy the Timberwolves vs Suns, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Target Centre at 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match in the US

NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Timberwolves vs Suns, NBA match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start from the Target Center at 8:00 PM on Monday in the US.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Timberwolves vs Suns match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start from the Target Center at 1:00 AM on Tuesday in the UK.

