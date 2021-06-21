MNC vs JLB Dream11: AS Monaco vs JL Bourg-en-Bresse Prediction, Team and Top Picks

AS Monaco Basket [MNC] will take on JL Bourg-en-Bresse in the quarter-finals of the French Basketball League [LNB Pro]. The game will be played at Salle Gaston Medecin on Monday, June 21 at 7:00 PM local time [Monday, June 21 at 10:30 PM IST]. Here is a look at the MNC vs JLB Dream11 prediction, top pick and MNC vs JLB Dream11 team.

🔥 𝙇𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙙𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙖 𝙂𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙣 ‼️ 🔥

👉 Dernière chance pour assister en tribune à ce choc des playoffs ce lundi (19h) 👈

⚔️ Une grande bataille en ￼¼ de finales #JeepELITE 🆚 @JLBourgBasket 💥 pic.twitter.com/c4S2KcwhcU — AS Monaco Basket (@ASMonaco_Basket) June 20, 2021

MNC vs JLB Game Preview

After playing wonderfully well this season, Monaco finished 4th on the table with a 24-10 record. But, they are not in a great run of form ahead of this fixture and are winless in their last 3 games. They have looked like a solid unit with players like Robert Gray and Mathias Lessort who have been phenomenal for Monaco. Gray is a former G-League player and his court vision and scoring have significantly helped the Monaco team. Lessort has been a dominant figure in the paint, the French national is averaging 17 PPG and will be vital for Monaco in their race ahead. They will need a victory to qualify to the next round and Lessort and Gray will have to put up big numbers to help the team to victory against a resolute JLB side.

Bourg-en-Bresse have had a decent regular season as they finished 5th in the table with a 22-12 record. They will be running high on confidence coming into today's game as they have won 4 out of the 5 previous games and have all the momentum ahead of their clash against Monaco. The last time these two teams played, the game went in favour of JLB as they beat their rivals 94-86. Pierre Pelos starred in that game as he racked 31 points to ease the victory for JLB. The team will be hoping for another such performance to get the better of their French rivals and make it to the Semifinals of LNB.

MNC vs JLB rosters

AS Monaco: Robert Gray, Dee Bost, Marcos Knight, Mathias Lesssort, Branden Frazier, Rasid Mahalbasic, Ibrahima Faye Fall, Jaleel O'Brien, Khadeen Carrington, Darrlyn Willis, Damien Inglis, Nikola Rebic, Abdoulaye Ndoye, Wilfred Yeguete, Boukhary Cissoko, Jordan Ratton, Rudy Demahis- Ballou, Yohan Choupas, Kevin Kelliki, Wesley Saunders

JL Bourg-en-Bresse: Danilo Andjusic, Alen Omic, Zachery Peacock, Codi Miller-Mcintyre, Pierre Pelos, Ivan Buva, Zack Wright, Kadeem Allen, Thomas Scrubb, Maxime Courby, Luka Asceric, Higo Benitez, Pierre Jackson, Bangaly Fofana, Thibault Daval-Braquet, Theo Rey

MNC vs JLB Dream11 top picks

AS Monaco: Robert Gray, Mathias Lessort, Ibrahima Faye Fall

JL Bourg-en-Bresse: Danilo Andjusic, Pierre Pelos, Thomas Scrubb

MNC vs JLB Dream11 team

Point Guards : Robert Gray, Danilo Andjusic

: Robert Gray, Danilo Andjusic Shooting Guard: Thomas Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb Small Forwards : Maxime Coury

: Maxime Coury Power Forwards: Ibrahima Faye Fall, Pierre Pelos

Ibrahima Faye Fall, Pierre Pelos Centres: Mathias Lessort, Alen Omic

MNC vs JLB Dream11 prediction

Considering the momentum and the players Bourg-en- Bresse have we predict a win for JLB over their French rivals, AS Monaco

Image Credits: AS Monaco Basket, JL Bourg/Twitter