MNC vs SBG Dream11: Monaco vs Strasbourg Prediction, Team and Top Picks

AS Monaco Basket [MNC] will faceoff against SIG Strasbourg [SBG] in the French Basketball League [LNB Pro]. The game will be played at Salle Gaston Medecin, Monaco and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 PM local time [ Wednesday, June 16 at 9:30 PM IST]. Here are MNC vs SBG Dream11 prediction, top picks and MNC vs SBG Dream11 team.

MNC vs SBG Game preview

Monaco have had a good season so far and are placed 3rd on the table with an impressive 24-8 record. The experience of players like Robert Gray has been visible as they have been playing with great confidence throughout the season. Gray has previously played in the NBA Summer League, and his playmaking abilities on the point guard position has helped them massively in the offence. Their centre, Mathias Lessort, has been the main scorer this season, averaging 15.9 PPG and he will be hoping to continue his dominance in the paint in the game against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

Strasbourg has been a great team to watch this season and they hold a 23-10 record which has helped them take the 4th position in the table. Brandon Jefferson has been their key player, averaging 17.3 PPG this season. The former Sumer League player has a lot of experience playing in France. He was awarded as the French Second division MVP in 2019 before signing with Strasbourg in 2020. The team will be hoping that Bonzie Colson Jr and Jaromin Bohacik dominate the game in the paint which will help them get a win against Monaco.

MNC vs SBG Dream 11 team rosters

AS Monaco: Robert Gray, Dee Bost, Marcos Knight, Mathias Lessort, Branden Frazier, Ibrahima Faye Fall, Jaleel O'Brien, Khadeen Carrington, Darrlyn Willis, Damien Inglis, Nikola Rebic, Rasid Mahalbasic, Abdoulaye Ndoye, Wilfried Yeguete, Rudy Demahis- Ballou, Boukhary Cissoko, Wesley Saunders, Yohan Choupas, Jordan Ratton, Kevin Keliki

SIG Strasbourg: Ike Joseph Udanoh, Michael Belle, Thomas Hieu-Courtois, Ishmail Wainright, Bonzie Colson Jr, Jaromir Bohacik, Jean-Baptiste Maille, Leopold Cavaliere, Kris Richard, Brandon Jefferson, DeAndre Lansdowne, Yannis Morin, Clement Frisch, Essome Miyem, Jayson Tchicaboud, Lucas Beaufort, Sydney Hawmmond, Hugo Minning, Ilan Pietrus, Joris Wagner

MNC vs SBG Dream11 top picks

AS Monaco: Robert Gray, Mathias Lessort, Dee Bost

Strasbourg: Brandon Jefferson, Bonzie Colson Jr, Jaromir Bohacik

MNC vs SBG Dream11 team

Point Guards: Robert Gray, Brandon Jefferson

Shooting Guard: Dee Bost

Small Forward: Ishmail Wainright

Power Forwards: Jaromir Bohacik, Ibrahim Faye Fall

Centres: Mathias Lessort, Bonzie Colson Jr

MNC vs SBG Dream11 prediction

Strasbourg have a mix of young and experienced players. Colson Jr has looked in great form in the past few games and it will be very difficult to stop him in the paint. Considering all of that, we predict a win for Strasbourg in their game against Monaco.

Image Credits: AS Monaco Basket/Twitter