Mo Speights Takes Shot At LeBron's 4th NBA Title, Compares It To MJ & Kobe's Three-peats

Former Golden State Warriors player Marreese Speights endured the wrath of social media after he seemingly took shots at LeBron James' recent NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron scored a 28-point triple-double as the Lakers beat Miami Heat in Game 6 to clinch the title on Sunday night. With his fourth NBA championship, the 35-year-old further reinforced his credentials to be considered one of the greatest players in NBA history.

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant? Mo Speights has a view

Mo Speights appeared to be in disagreement with talk of comparing LeBron James to basketball greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Speights, who was a part of the Warriors side that won the championship in 2015, posted a controversial tweet on Tuesday, where he taunted LeBron by implying his that his achievements were 'child-like' when compared to those of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Speights shared a meme which showed photos of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan with a caption that read: "Back then, we used to celebrate three-peats." The post further continued: "Now kids are out there celebrating four titles in ten tires and call it greatness."

Mo Speights sending shots at LeBron 😬 pic.twitter.com/KKve5NuZT8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2020

Speights faced an instant backlash from NBA fans for his post, with most suggesting Speights was just salty towards the four-time NBA Finals MVP. In a follow-up tweet, the 33-year-old wrote that his post was not aimed at LeBron James, calling him one of the best players to step on the court. In a separate tweet, the former Philadelphia 76ers player fired back at the Twitterati, stating he is entitled to have his own opinion and that he really doesn't care what others have to say.

No shots to bron he is one of the best players to ever touch the court!!! I respect the game in the great players!!!! — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) October 14, 2020

I have my own opinion tho so I don’t really care what the next person have to say lol so take it how you want it... god blessed🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) October 14, 2020

This did not stop fans from trolling Mo Speights on Twitter. Speights played three seasons for the Warriors, mostly playing as an impact bench player. The most he managed to play for the Warriors was during the 2014-15 season, when he played 15.9 minutes per game, scoring at an average 10.4 points (his best return with Warriors). Speights was also part of the Warriors roster that lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Here's how social media reacted to Mo Speights trolling LeBron James:

Mo speights playing basketball in Bosnia talking about 3-peats. Ok man — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) October 14, 2020

Mo Speights 2016 Finals Highlights🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QEIorL5GOi — Malik (@Cyynicall) October 14, 2020

I know Mo Speights isn’t talking with that giant nipple on his head pic.twitter.com/FVm6WFKmMR — Anthony (@okanthony_) October 14, 2020

After facing heavy criticism of on Twitter, Speights was forced to go private on the platform to stop the barrage of mentions and comments coming his way. He later turned his profile public and continued to fire back.

Lmao Mo Speights really took shots at the King & then went private? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y5l0tW1onD — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) October 14, 2020

