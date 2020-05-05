The NBA has been suspended since March due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the USA. NBA stars like Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus in the last month. With the NBA currently under suspension for over a month, here's a look at an adorable moment between Warriors star Steph Curry and his young daughter, Riley Curry.

NBA: Steph Curry and Riley Curry share a special father-daughter moment

♥️ Riley Curry 🤝 Steph Curry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/M6jKYNWRIW — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Moments when NBA players' kids made everybody laugh at press conferences ft Riley Curry

Here’s a little throwback to Riley Curry to brighten your day ☀️@ayeshacurry & @StephenCurry30, how’s she doing right now?



(via @NBA) https://t.co/C2O2HaFp93 — The Draft Class (@the_draftclass) March 27, 2020

Steph Curry, like the late Kobe Bryant, is considered to be one of the most doting fathers in the NBA fraternity. His camaraderie with young daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon is well documented on his wife Ayesha Curry's social media posts. The above video is from a post-match press conference which shows Riley accompanying her father, stealing the spotlight from the Warriors star.

While the NBA is on hiatus following the unprecedented spread of the pandemic, NBA officials are working long and hard in order to put together a concrete plan for the league to resume. The 2019-20 season was suspended midway due to the coronavirus outbreak which has led to over 69,000 deaths in the country. Leading NBA franchises and the league as a whole could face major financial setbacks should the 2019-20 season stand cancelled.

Steph Curry wife Ayesha Curry announces scholarship deal for girls

.@StephenCurry30 wasn't comfortable profiting off Riley's shoe design, so he went to @UnderArmour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/d72fvkP9E7 — SC30 Inc. (@SC30inc) March 8, 2019

