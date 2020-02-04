MOS Vs ANA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Anadolu Efes Istanbul will be playing against their next game against CSKA Moscow in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Efes are ranked 1st on the points table with 19 wins and 3 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 16th with 6 wins and 12 losses. You can play the MOS vs ANA match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs ANA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

MOS vs ANA Dream11: Preview and injury update

Both CSKA and Efes are currently leading the Euro league. CSKA are on a five-game winning streak and last defeated Khimki. Efes, on the other hand, are on a seven-game winning streak. Mike James (21.1 ppg) is CSKA's top scorer, followed by Darrun Hilliard (10.3 ppg) and Kyle Hines (9.0 ppg). Shane Larkin (21.8 ppg), Vasilije Micic (13.8 ppg) and Chris Singleton (8.1 ppg.) are leading Efes' top performers. Currently, no player is listed as sidelined or questionable.

MOS vs ANA Dream11: Squad details

MOS vs ANA Dream11 team squad – Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon.

MOS vs ANA Dream11 team squad – CSKA Moscow

Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

MOS vs ANA Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Mike James (SP)

Shooting Guard: Janis Strelniek, Rodrigue Beaubois

Small forward: Nikita Kurbanov

Power forward: Johannes Voigtmann, Chris Singleton

Centre: Tibor Pleiss, Kyle Hines

Note - The MOS vs ANA Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

