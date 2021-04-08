MOS Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Basketball Preview

CSKA Moscow (MOS) will lock horns with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) in the upcoming game of the Euro League Basketball on Thursday, April 8 at 8:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia. Here is our MOS vs ASV Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOS vs ASV Dream11 team.

MOS vs ASV Dream11 prediction: MOS vs ASV Dream11 team and preview

CSKA Moscow are currently at the second spot of the Euro League Basketball standings. Johannes Voigtmann and team have played 32 games so far in the tournament, winning 22 and losing 10. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 13-20.

MOS vs ASV live: MOS vs ASV schedule

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM local time, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sports Swimming Complex CSKA, Moscow, Russia

MOS vs ASV starting lineups: Rosters

MOS vs ASV Dream11: CSKA Moscow roster

Semen Antonov, Joel Bolomboy, Will Clyburn, Micheal Eric, Daniel Hackett, Darrun Hilliard, Mike James, Alexander Khomenko, Daniil Kochergin, Nikita Kurbanov, Andrey Lopatin, Gabriel Lundberg, Nikola Milutinov, Tornike Shengelia, Janis Strelnieks, Ivan Ukhov, Johannes Voigtmann

MOS vs ASV Dream11: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne roster

Ismael Bako, Norris Cole, Antoine Diot, Moustapha Fall, Allerik Freeman, Kevarrius Hayes, Thomas Heurtel, William Howard, Paul Lacombe, David Lighty, Rihards Lomazs, Charles Lombahe-Kahudi, Matthew Marsh, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Matthew Strazel, Derrick Walton Jr, Guerschon Yabusele

MOS vs ASV starting lineups: Top picks

CSKA Moscow: Daniel Hackett, Tornike Shengelia, Johannes Voigtmann

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: David Lighty, Amine Noua, Moustapha Fall

MOS vs ASV Dream11 prediction: MOS vs ASV Dream11 team

Point Guards: Daniel Hackett, Antoine Diot

Shooting Guards: David Lighty, Will Clyburn

Small Forwards: Johannes Voigtmann

Power Forwards: Amine Noua, Tornike Shengelia

Centres: Moustapha Fall

MOS vs ASV live: MOS vs ASV match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, CSKA Moscow are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MOS vs ASV Dream11 prediction and MOS vs ASV match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MOS vs ASV Dream11 team and MOS vs ASV match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

