MOS Vs ASV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Basketball Preview

Image Source: CSKA Moscow basketball/ Twitter
CSKA Moscow (MOS) will lock horns with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (ASV) in the upcoming game of the Euro League Basketball on Thursday, April 8 at 8:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Sports Swimming Complex CSKA in Moscow, Russia. Here is our MOS vs ASV Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOS vs ASV Dream11 team.
CSKA Moscow are currently at the second spot of the Euro League Basketball standings. Johannes Voigtmann and team have played 32 games so far in the tournament, winning 22 and losing 10. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 13-20.
Semen Antonov, Joel Bolomboy, Will Clyburn, Micheal Eric, Daniel Hackett, Darrun Hilliard, Mike James, Alexander Khomenko, Daniil Kochergin, Nikita Kurbanov, Andrey Lopatin, Gabriel Lundberg, Nikola Milutinov, Tornike Shengelia, Janis Strelnieks, Ivan Ukhov, Johannes Voigtmann
Ismael Bako, Norris Cole, Antoine Diot, Moustapha Fall, Allerik Freeman, Kevarrius Hayes, Thomas Heurtel, William Howard, Paul Lacombe, David Lighty, Rihards Lomazs, Charles Lombahe-Kahudi, Matthew Marsh, Elwin Ndjock, Amine Noua, Matthew Strazel, Derrick Walton Jr, Guerschon Yabusele
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, CSKA Moscow are the favourites to win the game.
