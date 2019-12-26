MOS Vs AXE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News For Euro League

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the AX Armani Exchange Milan in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, December 26 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Yantarny Sports Palace in Kaliningrad, Russia. Milan are ranked eighth on the points table with 8 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked fifth with 10 wins and 5 losses. You can play the MOS vs AXE game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs AXE Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Also read | Lakers star Kyle Kuzma shuts down NBA trolls on his Christmas out
Both teams will face each other after bagging big wins in their last match. CSKA had a perfect double-round week and last defeated Anadolu Efes Istanbul. Milan ended their 5-game winning streak by defeating Valencia Basket and retaining their spot in the playoffs. As of now, no player from CSKA or Milan has been listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming MOS vs AXE game.
Also read | James Harden gets trolled on social media after losing to the Warriors on Christmas
Also read | Clippers defeat Lakers 111-106 in Christmas Battle of LA after Kawhi Leonard's 35 points
Also read | Patrick Beverley blocks LeBron James game-tying shot in intense Clippers vs Lakers game