MOS Vs AXE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News For Euro League

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the AX Armani Exchange Milan in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, December 26 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Yantarny Sports Palace in Kaliningrad, Russia. Milan are ranked eighth on the points table with 8 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked fifth with 10 wins and 5 losses. You can play the MOS vs AXE game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs AXE Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MOS vs AXE Dream11: Preview and injury updates

Both teams will face each other after bagging big wins in their last match. CSKA had a perfect double-round week and last defeated Anadolu Efes Istanbul. Milan ended their 5-game winning streak by defeating Valencia Basket and retaining their spot in the playoffs. As of now, no player from CSKA or Milan has been listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming MOS vs AXE game.

MOS vs AXE Dream11: Squad details

MOS vs AXE Dream11 squad – AX Armani Exchange Milan

Andrea Cinicarini, Nemanja Nedovic, Sergio Rodriguez, Riccardo Morasschini, Amedeo Della Valle, Shel Vin Mack, Michael Roll, Vladimir Micov, Aaron White, Jeff Brooks, Luis Scola, Christian Burns, Paul Biligha, Kaleb Traczewski and Alturas Gudaitis

MOS vs AXE Dream11 squad – CSKA Moscow

Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

MOS vs AXE Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Mike James (SP), Nemanja Nedovic

Shooting-guards: Darrun Hilliard,

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov, Vladimir Micov

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann

Centre: Kyle Hines, Alturas Gudaitis

CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The MOS vs AXE Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

