MOS Vs KB Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 17 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. CSKA are ranked 5th on the points table with 13 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Baskonia are ranked 14th with 7 wins and 12 losses. You can play the MOS vs KB match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs KB Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | James Harden reportedly has a new girlfriend and her name is Gail Golden; Read details

MOS vs KB Preview and injury update

CSKA last defeated Real Madrid, while Baskonia has only won two of their last nine games. Their last loss was against Zenit St. Petersburg. Mike James is CSKA's top scorer with an average of 20.8 points per game. Darrun Hilliard (10.8 ppg) and Kyle Hines (9.2 ppg) have also been playing well. Baskonia's Toko Shengelia is averaging at 16.7 PPG and 6 RPG. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming game.

Also read | LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did a great job together, says former Cavs coach

MOS vs KB Squad details

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Tornike Shengelia, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Michael Eric, Lautaro Lopez, Pierria Henry, Achille Polonara, Ajdin Penava, Achille Polonara, Luca Vildoza, Miguel Gonzalez, Youssoupha Fall and Ilimane Diop.

MOS vs KB Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Pierria Henry, Mike James (SP)

Shooting-guards: Janis Strelnieks, Nik Stauskas

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann

Center: Youssoupha Fall, Kyle Hines

CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The MOS vs KB Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

Also read | Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner re-ignite their relationship?

(Image courtesy: @cskabasket Instagram)