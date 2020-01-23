MOS Vs VAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Valencia Basket in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 24 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. CSKA are ranked 4th on the points table with 14 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Valencia are ranked 7th with 10 wins and 10 losses. You can play the MOS vs VAL game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.
CSKA are currently on a 2-game winning streak and have won 6 out of their last 7 games. Valencia, who were on a 0-5 (win-loss) start, are currently on a 3-game winning streak on the road. Mike James (21.4 ppg), Darrun Hilliard (11 ppg) and Kyle Hines (8.9 ppg) are the top scorers for CSKA. Bojan Dubljevic (14.4ppg) is currently leading Valencia. Jordan Loyd follows with 11.1 ppg. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming game.
