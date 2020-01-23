MOS Vs VAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Valencia Basket in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 24 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. CSKA are ranked 4th on the points table with 14 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Valencia are ranked 7th with 10 wins and 10 losses. You can play the MOS vs VAL game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

MOS vs VAL preview and injury update

CSKA are currently on a 2-game winning streak and have won 6 out of their last 7 games. Valencia, who were on a 0-5 (win-loss) start, are currently on a 3-game winning streak on the road. Mike James (21.4 ppg), Darrun Hilliard (11 ppg) and Kyle Hines (8.9 ppg) are the top scorers for CSKA. Bojan Dubljevic (14.4ppg) is currently leading Valencia. Jordan Loyd follows with 11.1 ppg. Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming game.

MOS vs VAL Squad details

CSKA Moscow: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

Valencia Basket: Quino Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure and Guillem Ferrando.

MOS vs VAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Mike James (SP), Quino Colom

Shooting-guards: Janis Strelnieks, Jordan Loyd

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann, Louis Labeyrie

Center: Joel Bolomboy

CSKA Moscow start as favourites to win.

Note - The MOS vs VAL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

