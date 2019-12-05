MOS Vs ZAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

CSKA Moscow will be playing against the Zalgiris Kaunas in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, December 5 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Zalgiris is ranked 17th on the points table with 3 wins and 8 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 5th with 7 wins and 4 losses. You can play the MOS vs ZAL game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs ZAL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MOS vs ZAL preview and injury updates

CSKA lost the first two games of their three-game road trip. However, they beat FC Barcelona in a 96-67 encounter. Zalgiris, on the other hand, have not had a great season. They have lost 5 consecutive games and are at a 1-3 win-loss record on the road. Currently, no team has listed any player as sidelined for the upcoming MOS vs ZAL game.

MOS vs ZAL Dream11 prediction and squad details

CSKA Moscow squad: Joel Bolomboy, Mike James, Ivan Ukhov, Semen Antonov, Janis Strelnieks, Johannes Voigtmann, Andrey Vorontsevich, Will Clyburn, Daniel Hackett, Mikhail Kulagin, Kosta Koufos, Darrun Hilliard, Nikita Kurbanov, Kyle Hines and Ron Baker.

Zalgiris Kaunas squad: Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas.

CSKA Moscow starts as favourites to win the game.

MOS vs ZAL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Mike James (Captain)

Shooting-guards: Darrun Hilliard

Small-forwards: Nikita Kurbanov, Thomas Walkup (Vice-Captain), Will Clyburn

Power-forwards: Johannes Voigtmann, Nigel Hayes

Centre: Jock Landale

Note - The MOS vs ZAL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

