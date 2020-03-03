MOS Vs ZEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be playing against their next game against CSKA Moscow in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The MOS vs ZEN live game will take place at Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Zenit are ranked 18th on the points table with 7 wins and 19 losses. On the other hand, CSKA is ranked 5th with 17 wins and 9 losses. You can play the MOS vs ZEN live game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the MOS vs ZEN Dream11 prediction, MOS vs ZEN Dream11 team, MOS vs ZEN match prediction and all MOS vs ZEN live game details.
CSKA and Zenit will meet as CSKA will try to win after a series of losses. The team has lost three out of their last four games, last losing to Barcelona, who have now qualified for the playoffs. If CSKA win against Zenit, it will bring them one step closer to qualifying for the playoffs. Zenit, who are on a five-game losing streak, have been playing well under their new leader – Xavi Pascual, who is trying to bag a win for Zenit, that are last on the points table and will not be making the playoffs this season.
Here is the MOS vs ZEN Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -
CSKA Moscow start as favourites as per our MOS vs ZEN match prediction.
