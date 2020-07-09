MRH Vs HHO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Maccabi Rishon will face Hapoel Holon in the upcoming game in the Israel Basketball League (IBL) on July 9 at 9.30 PM (IST) at the Romema Arena Stadium. In the regular season chart, Maccabi Rishon are on the third spot with a points difference of 98. On the other hand, Hapoel Holon are on the 4th spot with a points difference of -15.
Maccabi Rishon have managed to register 13 victories from the 22 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Hapoel Holon. Meanwhile, Hapoel Holon have won 12 games from their 22. The upcoming MRH vs HHO game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing Israel Basketball League season. Here’s a look at MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction and the full squads for both teams.
Nimrod Tishan (PG), Omri Shedletskey (PG), Noam Dovrat (SG), Tal-Or-Peled (SG), Noam Avivi (SF), Liad Mishan (SF), Niv Baloul (PF), Alex Hamilton (PG), Zach Hankins (C), Oz Blayzer (PF)
Yogev Ohayon (PG), Sagie Shetaynman (PG), Shlomo Harrush (SG), Guy Palatin (SG), Harol Dadson (SF), Desi Washington (PF), Shir Moraidi (PF), Uriel Trocki (C)
Alex Hamilton (PG), Dangelo Harrson (SG), Adam Ariel (SF), Oz Blayzer (PF), Zach Hankins (C)
Roi Huber (PG), Jermaine Love Roberts (SG), Guy Pnini (SF), Shavon Coleman (PF), Jimmy Hall (C)
N Tishman (PG), J Love-Roberts (SG), N Dovrat (SG), D Harrison (SG), H Halfon (SF), S Coleman (PF), J Hall (C), Z Hankins (C)
As per our MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction, MRH start as favourites in this game.