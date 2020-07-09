MRH Vs HHO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Maccabi Rishon will face Hapoel Holon in the upcoming game in the Israel Basketball League (IBL) on July 9 at 9.30 PM (IST) at the Romema Arena Stadium. In the regular season chart, Maccabi Rishon are on the third spot with a points difference of 98. On the other hand, Hapoel Holon are on the 4th spot with a points difference of -15.

MRH vs HHO live: MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction and preview

Maccabi Rishon have managed to register 13 victories from the 22 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Hapoel Holon. Meanwhile, Hapoel Holon have won 12 games from their 22. The upcoming MRH vs HHO game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing Israel Basketball League season. Here’s a look at MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction and the full squads for both teams.

MRH vs HHO live: MRH vs HHO Dream11 team, MRH squad

Nimrod Tishan (PG), Omri Shedletskey (PG), Noam Dovrat (SG), Tal-Or-Peled (SG), Noam Avivi (SF), Liad Mishan (SF), Niv Baloul (PF), Alex Hamilton (PG), Zach Hankins (C), Oz Blayzer (PF)

MRH vs HHO live: MRH vs HHO Dream11 team, HHO squad

Yogev Ohayon (PG), Sagie Shetaynman (PG), Shlomo Harrush (SG), Guy Palatin (SG), Harol Dadson (SF), Desi Washington (PF), Shir Moraidi (PF), Uriel Trocki (C)

MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction: MRH vs HHO Dream11 team, probable MRH starting 5

Alex Hamilton (PG), Dangelo Harrson (SG), Adam Ariel (SF), Oz Blayzer (PF), Zach Hankins (C)

MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction: MRH vs HHO Dream11 team, probable HHO starting 5

Roi Huber (PG), Jermaine Love Roberts (SG), Guy Pnini (SF), Shavon Coleman (PF), Jimmy Hall (C)

MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction: MRH vs HHO Dream11 team

N Tishman (PG), J Love-Roberts (SG), N Dovrat (SG), D Harrison (SG), H Halfon (SF), S Coleman (PF), J Hall (C), Z Hankins (C)

MRH vs HHO live: MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction

As per our MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction, MRH start as favourites in this game.

Note: The MRH vs HHO Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MRH vs HHO Dream11 team selection and MRH vs HHO match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Maccabi Rishon Instagram