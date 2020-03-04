MTA Vs ANA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All EuroLeague Game Details

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv will square off against Anadolu Efes Istanbul in a Euro League 2019-20 basketball game. Both teams will face each other at the Menora Mivtachim Arena on Wednesday night, (Thursday, March 5 at 12:45 AM IST). Fans can play the MTA vs ANA live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction, MTA vs ANA Dream11 team, MTA vs ANA match prediction and all other details regarding the MTA vs ANA live game.

MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction: MTA vs ANA Dream11 team and preview

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv and Anadolu Efes Istanbul have faced each other in the tournament earlier as well. It was Anadolu Efes Istanbul who emerged victorious by a 99-79 margin back then. Anadolu Efes Istanbul have already qualified for the next round of EuroLeague basketball. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv. Efes have won 11 games in a row and a win in Tel Aviv – where Efes have won on each of their last three visits – will help them clinch homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv who have won four games in a row and dropped only one game at home all season can clinch a spot in the playoffs if they win and if other results go their way.

MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction: MTA vs ANA Dream11 squad



MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction: MTA vs ANA Dream11 squad: Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Di Bartolomeo, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Tarik Black, Yovel Zoosman

MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction: MTA vs ANA Dream11 squad: Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon.

MTA vs ANA Dream11 team

Here is the MTA vs ANA Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction: MTA vs ANA match prediction

Anadolu Efes Istanbul are the favourites to win the game as per our MTA vs ANA match prediction.

Note: The MTA vs ANA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the MTA vs ANA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.