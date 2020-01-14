MTA Vs BAR Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv is all set to take on Barcelona in the Euro League 2019-20 match. Both the team will face each other at Menora Mivtachim Arena on Wednesday, January 15 at 1:30 AM IST. Here are the MTA vs BAR Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MTA vs BAR game preview

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv holds the fourth place on the points table. MTA has played 18 matches in total, out of which they have succeeded in 12 games and defeated in 6 games so far. In the recent match, MTA has faced off against ALBA Berlin, in which MTA won the game with a score of 95-89. The path of MTA in the past five games is W W W L L. Against a strong opponent like Barcelona, MTA will have to play well if they want to win the match and move up the points table.

Barcelona currently holds third place on the points table. Barcelona has played 18 matches in total, out of which they have succeeded in 13 games and defeated in 5 games, so far. In the recent match, Barcelona faced off against table-toppers Anadolu Efes Istanbul, which Barcelona lost the game with a score of 82-86. The path of MTA in the past five games is W W W L L. Against MTA, Barcelona will have to win in order to hold on to their position on the points table

MTA vs BAR squads

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Dibartolomeo, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Tarik Black and Yovel Zoosman

Barcelona: Victor Clever, Nikola Mirotic, Pau Ribas, Pierre Oriola, Artem Pustovyi, Malcolm Davies, Rolands Smits, Ante Tomic, Brandon Davies, Sergi Martinez, Adam Hanga, Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric, Alex Abrines, Leandro Bolmaro

MTA vs BAR Dream11 team

MTA vs BAR Dream11 prediction

FC Barcelona start as favourites to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these MTA vs BAR Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.