MTA Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Live

Maccabi Tel Aviv BC will go up against FC Bayern Munich Basketball in a Week 3 match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Basketball Cup. The MTA vs BAY match is set to begin at 10:00 pm IST on October 14 from the Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv. Here is our MTA vs BAY Dream11 prediction, MTA vs BAY Dream11 team and top picks.

Also Read | Donald Trump Takes Another Shot At NBA, Highlights Poor Finals Ratings On Twitter

MTA vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Maccabi Tel Aviv BC and FC Bayern Munich Basketball have both played two games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague so far. Maccabi Tel Aviv won their first game against Alba Berlin by a margin of 7 points. Angelo Caloiaro dropped 18 points while Chris Jones Jr and Othello Hunter made 12 each to take the team to 80 points versus Alba Berlin’s 73. In their next game, against defending champions CSKA Moscow, the side lost 72-76. They are currently in 10th place.

FC Bayern Munich started off their EuroLeague season with a loss against Olimpia Milano. The team came close to a win but ended up losing the match by just three points. They recovered well from that close loss to beat Alba Berlin in their second game of the series. Bayern Munich’s huge 90-72 win gave them a huge boost, propelling them to the 7th position on the table.

Also Read | LeBron James And Michelle Obama Collaborate For Special Voting Initiative For US Elections

MTA vs BAY Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Maccabi Tel-Aviv predicted starting lineup

Tyler Dorsey (PG), Scottie Wilbekin (SG), Sandy Cohen (SF), Angelo Caloiaro (PF), Ante Zizic (C)

FC Bayern Munich predicted starting lineup

Nihad Dedovic (PG), Petteri Koponen (SG), Vladimir Lucic (SF), Danilo Barthel (PF), Greg Monroe (C)

MTA vs BAY Key Players

Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Tyler Dorsey, Scottie Wilbekin, Angelo Caloiaro

FC Bayern Munich - Greg Monroe, Nihad Dedovic, Vladimir Lucic

Also Read | Triple H Honours LeBron James With His WWE Championship Belt After Lakers Seal NBA Title

MTA vs BAY Dream11 team

PG: Nihad Dedovic, Tyler Dorsey

SG: Petteri Koponen

SF: Vladimir Lucic (SP)

PF: Danilo Barthel, Angelo Caloiaro

C: Ante Zizic, Greg Monroe

MTA vs BAY Dream11 prediction

According to our MTA vs BAY Dream11 prediction, FC Bayern Munich will win the game.

Note: The MTA vs BAY Dream11 prediction and MTA vs BAY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTA vs BAY Dream11 team and MTA vs BAY match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Lakers Championship Parade To Be Postponed Until COVID Pandemic Is Over: Report

Image Credits: FC Bayern Basketball Twitter