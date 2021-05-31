MU vs CTP Dream11 prediction, Top fantasy Picks, Team news ,Australian League Preview 2021

Melbourne United [MU] will faceoff against Cairns Taipans [CTP] in the Australian Basketball League on Monday, May 31 at 7:30 PM local time [Monday, May 31 at 3:00 PM IST]. The game will be played at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne. Here is our MU vs CTP Dream11 prediction, top picks and MU vs CTP Dream11 team

MU vs CTP Game preview

Melbourne United come into the game after a brilliant win against Brisbane Bullets. The game ended in a 99-88 win for Melbourne and this victory has helped them solidify their position at the top of the table. They now have an impressive 25-8 record for the season. Their place on the top is not permanent and they will have to pull off a victory against the Taipans if they have to increase their lead at the top as they face tough competition from Perth Wildcats. Christopher Goulding will be key for Melbourne against Taipans and they will need him to score big if they want to emerge victorious against their opponents on Monday.

Cairns Taipans have had a season to forget as they find themselves at the bottom of the table with a dismal 8-26 record. A victory could definitely help them improve this record and provide them with the motivation they need for the remainder of the season. The only positive for the Taipans has been Cameron Oliver who has averaged 17.3 points all season and he will be hoping to get some help from his teammates on Monday.

MU vs CTP team rosters

Melbourne United: Jo Acuil, David Andersen, CJ Asuncion-Byrd, Yudai Baba, David Garlow, Jack White, Dillion Stith, Samuel Short, Mason Peatling, Sam McDaniel, Mitchell McCarron, Jock Landale, Shea Lli, Scotty Hopson, Chris Goulding

Cairns Taipans: George Blagojevic, Majok Deng, Mirko Djeric, Tad Dufelmeier, Hyrum Harris, Jordan Hunt, Nathan Jawai, Venky Jois, Jarrod Kenny, Mojave King, Cameron Oliver, Kouat Noi, Jordan Ngatai, Scott Machado, Fabijan Krslovic, Mojave King

MU vs CTP Dream11 top picks

Melbourne United: Christopher Goulding, Jock Landale, Scotty Hopson

Cairns Taipans: Cameron Oliver, Scott Machado, Majok Deng

MU vs CTP Dream11 Team

Point Guards; Christopher Goulding, Tad Dufelmeier

Shooting Guards; Mitchell McCarron, Mirko Djeric

Small Forward: Mason Peatling

Power Forwards: Scotty Hopson, Cameron Oliver [VC]

Centre: Jock Landale [C]

MU vs CTP Dream11 Prediction

Christopher Goulding has been really impressive this season and he could be the difference-maker on Monday. Our MU vs CTP prediction is that Melbourne United will come out victorious in this Australian Basketball League fixture.

Picture Credits: Melbourne United/Twitter